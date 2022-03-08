Maren Morris Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates, and more

Country music star Maren Morris is set to hit the road in support of her new album Humble Quest, which will be released later this month, on March 25, 2022. On Monday, March 7, 2022, the singer-songwriter announced the headlining tour of North America that will begin on June 9, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and go on until December 2, 2022.

After playing in 41 towns, Maren Morris will conclude the tour in her adopted hometown of Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. Marren Morris will also make stops at venues such as New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Colorado’s Red Rocks.

“Oh, how I’ve missed you. I can’t wait to see you out under the stars,” tweeted Maren Morris on Monday. Those interested can sign up for her fan club to get tickets for presale here. The Grammy Award Winner will be supported by Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer on the tour.

Humble Quest includes singles such as Circles Around This Town and Background Music. It is a follow-up to Marren Morris's 2019 album Girl and is produced by Greg Kurstin.

Maren Morris Humble Quest 2022 tour dates

June 9 – Red Hat Amphitheater -- Raleigh, NC

June 10 – Rabbit Rabbit -- Asheville, NC

June 11 – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion -- Portsmouth, VA

June 16 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater -- Charlotte, NC

June 17 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion -- Wilmington, NC

June 18 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion -- Atlanta, GA

June 23 – CMAC -- Canandaigua, NY

June 24 – KEMBA Live! Outdoor -- Columbus, OH

June 25 – ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park -- Cincinnati, OH

July 7 – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater -- Bridgeport, CT

July 8 – Leader Bank Pavilion -- Boston, MA

July 9 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion -- Gilford, NH

July 14 – TD Pavilion at the Mann -- Philadelphia, PA

July 15 – Stage AE Outdoors -- Pittsburgh, PA

July 16 – Budweiser Stage -- Toronto, ON

July 21 – Starlight Theater -- Kansas City, MO

July 29 – Radio City Music Hall -- New York, NY

August 4 – Merriweather Post Pavilion -- Columbia, MD

August 5 – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica -- Cleveland, OH

August 6 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater -- Detroit, MI

August 10 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island -- Chicago, IL

August 11 – Saint Louis Music Park -- St. Louis, MO

August 12 – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park --Indianapolis, IN

August 13 – BMO Harris Pavilion -- Milwaukee, WI

August 16 – Gerald R. Ford Pavilion -- Vail, CO

August 18 – TBA -- Salt Lake City, UT

August 19 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden -- Boise, ID

August 20 – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater -- Missoula, MT

August 23 – Wine Country Amphitheater -- Walla Walla, WA

August 26 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater -- Bend, OR

August 27 – King County’s Marymoor Park -- Seattle, WA

August 28 – McMenamins Edgefield -- Portland, OR

September 15 – Santa Barbara Bowl -- Santa Barbara, CA

September 16 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater -- San Diego, CA

September 17 – Greek Theater -- Berkeley, CA

September 23 – Arizona Federal Theater -- Phoenix, AZ

October 13 – Hollywood Bowl -- Los Angeles, CA

October 19 – Red Rocks Amphitheater -- Morrison, CO

October 21 – Armory -- Minneapolis, MN

October 28 – the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory -- Dallas, TX

December 2 – Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, TN

Maren Morris was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, as well as for a pair of Grammy Awards (Music Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year) for Chasing After You, which is a duet with her husband Ryan Hurd.

