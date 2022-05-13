Hallmark's Road Trip Romance full cast list: True Blood star Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier and others star

Hallmark is bringing yet another delightful movie, Road Trip Romance, for its fans with their favorite stars, Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier, in the lead role. On its channel, the movie will premiere on May 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"An escalating series of unfortunate events keep delaying a young woman’s journey to her sister’s wedding – a journey she is forced to take with the guy who was her biggest rival in high school."

All about Hallmark's Road Trip Romance cast

True Blood star Natalie Hall will be playing the lead alongside Immortals actor Corey Sevier.

Natalie Hall

The Canadian actress and singer will play the role of Margo in the movie. The Vancouver born star is best known for her roles in Only the Brave, All My Children, UnREAL, NCIS: New Orleans, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife, CSI, Pretty Little Liars, Summer of 8, The Boy Downstairs, The Curse of Sleeping Beauty among others.

As a singer, she has performed on stage in Cruel Intentions: The Musical and A Chorus Line. Hall received an Ovation Nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Val's portrayal in A Chorus Line.

The star has been married to Jack H. Robbins since July 1, 2017, and is a mother to a 5-month-old baby.

Corey Sevier

Canadian actor Corey Sevier will play the role of Alden in Road Trip Romance. Sevier faced the camera for the first time when he was just six months old. Gradually the baby model landed his first acting gig at 7 in ABC mini-series Family Pictures, along with screen veterans Angelica Houston and Sam Neill.

His breakthrough came when Sevier got the part of Timmy in the 90s version of Lassie. The show, which ran internationally for four seasons, earned him a Gemini nomination.

Sevier played Dan in Little Men as a child actor, which earned him back-to-back Los Angeles Youth Award nominations. 2030 C.E., Black Sash, North Shore, Edge of Madness, The Secret, and Decoys are some of his other notable works.

As an adult, the star appeared as a guest star in many famous series and movies, including Supernatural, Murdoch Mysteries, Psych, CSI: Miami, Smallville, Motive, The Listener, The Lost Future, The Jazzman, Conduct Unbecoming, Awaken, A Star for Christmas, Apartment 1303, Age of the Dragons, Code Breakers, and 5th & Alameda among others.

Other cast members :

Danielle Bourgon (Zadie)

George Krissa (Franklyn)

Julia Borsellino (Blair)

Elana Dunkelman (Della)

Wendy German (Edie)

Tim Progosh (Charlie)

Kate Maclellan (Stella)

Colton Royce (Jack)

Derick Agyemang (Will)

Tracy Rankin (Leanne)

Jesse Reynolds (Receptionist)

Produced by Johnson Production Group, Road Trip Romance is executive produced by Erin, Thomas Stanford, and Steve N. White. Tune in this Saturday on Hallmark Channel to witness how a road trip will change the fate of two people forever.

Edited by Sayati Das