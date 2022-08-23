4 new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HMM) movies releasing in September 2022

With September only a week away, Hallmark is getting ready to add some new titles to their database. The channel will be updating their Movies & Mysteries banner with four new films to ensure that your September evenings are packed with entertainment.

Among the four new films set to be released this month (Love's Portrait, The Secrets of Bella Vista, Francesca Quinn, PI, and,To Her, With Love), audiences will have three dramas and a murder mystery to choose from.

These new titles, which will star Aubrey Reynolds, Tobias Truvillion, Niall Matter, Mallory Jansen, and others, are sure to brighten up your Sunday evenings. So keep an eye out for these made-for-TV movies on Hallmark.

Love's Portrait, The Secrets of Bella Vista and more new September releases under Hallmark's Movies & Mysteries

1) Love's Portrait

Love's Portrait (Image via Hallmark)

Date and time of release: September 4, 2022, Sunday, at 9 pm E.T.

Love's Portrait is the first offering for September under the Movies & Mysteries banner. Directed by John Lyde, the romantic mystery drama stars Aubrey Reynolds and Richard McWilliams in the lead roles. The film is based on a script written by John Lyde and Brittany Wiscombe, which was inspired by Anna Larner's book of the same name.

Set in the picturesque town of Inistioge, Ireland, Love's Portrait follows Lily, an American art museum curator, on a journey to solve a mystery involving herself. Lily is taken aback when a portrait that looks exactly like her arrives at the art museum where she works. She then travels to Ireland to uncover the story behind the portrait.

She meets Williams in Ireland, who joins her quest to help her navigate an unfamiliar country. Williams, on the other hand, has been seeing images of Lily in his dreams since he his childhood and may know more than he's admitting. Love's Portrait is a story of pre-destined romance with bits of mystery.

The movie premieres on the Hallmark Channel on September 4, 2022 at 9 pm E.T.

2) To Her, With Love

A still from To Her, With Love (Image via Hallmark)

Date and time of release: September 11, 2022, Sunday, at 9 pm E.T.

To Her, With Love is the Movie & Mysteries offering for the second week of September. The romantic drama will star Skye P. Marshall and Tobias Truvillion, as well as Maria Howell, Britanny L. Smith, and a cameo from Shanice Wilson-Knox.

It is part of the Hallmark Mahogany series, which celebrates Blackness.

To Her, With Love tells the story of Kayla, a teacher who returns to her hometown of Stansville, North Carolina after a brief stint at an elite private school. She accepts a teaching job at her alma mater with help from her high school bestie, Tanya. Jordan, the jack-of-all-trades teacher, approaches her when she is having trouble connecting with her students.

With Jordan's help, Kayla successfully helps her students realize their potential in arts. When they learn that the arts department is about to be closed due to budget cuts, the duo organise a fundraiser so that the students do not have to suffer. As they give their all to their students, they discover their shared passions and interests, and a romance blossoms.

Kayla is torn between her love for Jordan and her desire for a better job when she is offered a better opportunity that will bring her closer to her dream of being accepted into a competitive teaching program.

The drama drops on Hallmark Channel on September 11, 2022 at 9 pm E.T.

3) The Secrets of Bella Vista

Rachelle Lefevre and Niall Matters star in The Secrets of Bella Vista (Images via Hallmark/ Crown Media)

Date and time of release: September 18, 2022, Sunday, at 9 pm E.T.

The Secrets of Bella Vista is an upcoming drama based on bestselling author Susan Wiggs' book The Apple Orchard. The film features Moriah's Lighthouse star, Rachelle Lefevre, in the lead role alongside Niall Matter.

Tess Delaney, an antiques expert, is surprised to learn that she has inherited a portion of the property left behind by her estranged father. Damhnaic McAuley, the apple orchard's estate executor, approaches her and informs her of her half-sister. Tess discovers the orchard is neck-deep in debt when she visits to reconnect with her new family.

To save the property, she and her half-sister attempt to solve the mystery of the treasure left behind by their grandmother, which could be the deciding factor. The Secrets of Bella Vista is a story about self-discovery.

The movie premieres on September 18, 2022 at 9 pm E.T. on Hallmark Channel.

4) Francesca Quinn, PI

Mallory Jansen and Dylan Bruce star in Francesca Quinn, PI (Image via Hallmark)

Date and time of release: September 25, 2022, Sunday, at 9 pm E.T.

Francesca Quinn, PI, an upcoming murder mystery title, is the final offering from Hallmark for September. The film, directed by Anthony C. Metchie and based on a script by John Christian Plummer, will star Mallory Jansen and Dylan Bruce.

A still from Francesca Quinn, PI (Image via Hallmark)

Francesca Quinn, PI follows Francesca on her investigation after her fiance is murdered and his sister hires her to find out the truth. Francesca is a private investigator who seeks the help of Wyn, the case's presiding detective and her ex. As the duo progresses, they discover a complex plot that touches their hearts.

Francesca Quinn, PI releases on Hallmark Channel on September 25, 2022 at 9pm E.T.

Keep an eye out on Hallmark for these made-for-TV movies.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal