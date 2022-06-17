Moriah's Lighthouse full cast list: Rachelle Lefevre, Luke Macfarlane and others star in Hallmark film

Moriah's Lighthouse, a Hallmark Channel original movie, will be released as part of the network's annual Summer Nights programming event. The movie will premiere on June 18, 2022 at 8 pm ET/PT. It was directed by Stefan Scaini and stars Rachelle Lefevre and Luke Macfarlane in the lead roles.

The two-hour long romantic flick was written by Paul Campbell and Terrence Cunningham, and is based on the book of the same name by Serena B. Miller. Shot in an idyllic location in France, the plot of the film revolves around Moriah, a talented woodworker from France who meets Ben, an American architect, and the two find love.

Moriah's Lighthouse summary: Hallmark's picturesque romance flick based on a novel by Serena Miller

Rachelle Lefevre and Luke Macfarlane come together for a very French-American romance in this Hallmark Channel original. Moriah (Lefevre), a skilful woodworking artisan, dreams of being able to purchase the lighthouse keeper's residence and restore it to its full beauty.

Having lived in a beautiful French island town all her life, she had grown to use her skills to craft exquisite creations for her clients in the town. However, surprises and setbacks ensue for Moriah when Ben (Macfarlane), an American architect, checks into her aunt's hotel for the summer.

Make sure to tune into Moriah's Lighthouse on June 18, 2022 only on Hallmark Channel to find out how Moriah and Ben's love story unfolds. Meanwhile, here's a look at the cast of the romance flick.

Rachelle Lefevre and Luke Macfarlane find love in Moriah's Lighthouse

Apart from the well-known leads, the romantic movie also stars Valeria Cavalli, Serge Dupire, Duncan Talhouet, Caroline Marcos, Jerry Di Giacomo, Catherine Hubeau, and Régis Péjus.

1) Rachelle Lefevre as Moriah

Canadian actress Rachelle Lefevre will be playing the titular role in the upcoming Hallmark Channel romance flick. She is a versatile film and TV actress with various credits to her name. She is best known for her role as the renegade vampire Victoria in Twilight (2008).

Her career began with a role in the Canadian TV series Big Wolf on Campus (1999), after which she appeared in George Clooney's directorial Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002). Lefevre led the cast in the FOX legal drama Proven Innocent (2019). She has starred in half a dozen TV series, numerous movies and miniseries, and has also been a part of various indie projects.

She has appeared in What About Brian, Boston Legal, Singtown, Off the Map, A Gifted Man, and Under the Dome. Currently, she can be seen starring in a limited series called The Sounds, streaming on Apple TV+ and Amazon and as Madeline Scott in Proven Innocent.

2) Luke Macfarlane as Ben

Luke Macfarlane, who was most recently seen in Netflix's Single All the Way, will be playing the role of Ben in Moriah's Lighthouse, opposite Rachelle Lefevre. The Canadian actor is best known for his role on the popular ABC series Brothers & Sisters.

He had an early role on Robert Altman's miniseries Tanner on Tanner, opposite Cynthia Nixon. Since then, he has also appeared in the Syfy series Killjoys, PBS's critically acclaimed series Mercy Street, FX's Over There, Smash, Satisfaction, and Supreme Courtships.

Macfarlane's upcoming projects include Nicholas Stoller's romantic comedy Bros and the independent film Lone Star Bull. He has also dabbled in theatre, appearing on Broadway in The Normal Heart and in off-Broadway plays such as The Busy World of Hushed, Where Do We Live, and Juvenilia.

Moriah's Lighthouse premieres on Hallmark Channel on June 18, 2022 at 8 pm ET/PT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far