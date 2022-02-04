Kellan Lutz net worth: Twilight star's fortune explored as he's set to welcome second child with wife, Brittany

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales are ready to welcome their second baby. They announced the news on February 3 through a video on Instagram.

The clip shows Brittany surprising her husband with the pregnancy news by sending him an iCal invitation with their baby’s future due date. Brittany also shared the video on her Instagram page.

The video then shifts to a photoshoot of the couple with daughter Ashtyn Lilly, who is wearing a big sister onesie. The video’s caption says:

“2 under 2 in 2022. God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz.”

The pair welcomed their first child in February 2021, and Brittany shared three Polaroid pictures of herself and Lutz with their baby. She announced back in February 2021 that she had suffered pregnancy loss when she was six months pregnant.

Speaking about her pregnancy loss in an Instagram post, Brittany said that the following weeks were rough as she tried to wrap her head around everything that happened.

Kellan Lutz is worth millions

Kellan Christopher Lutz made his film debut with the 2006 teen comedy-drama Stick It. He is popular for his performance as Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 36-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, his profession as an actor is his primary source of income.

Kellan Lutz has appeared in several films and television series (Image via Mark Schafer/Getty Images)

Lutz’s work as an actor has proved to be helpful to him, and he has been paid well for the movies he has worked on. His net worth includes his earnings and possessions.

Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales relationship timeline

The Prom Night actor revealed in October 2017 that he is engaged to TV host and model Brittany Gonzales. The pair announced their marriage in November 2017.

Lutz then announced through his Instagram account in November 2019 that they were expecting a baby girl in 2020. However, Brittany then announced the loss of her baby six months into pregnancy in February 2020.

Brittany Gonzales is famous as a host for the Christian network, Juce TV. She started writing for the Beautifully Britt blog in April 2017, which is a fashion, food, and DIY blog.

Born on March 25, 1988, in Los Angeles, CA, she is 33 years old and gained recognition after her marriage to Kellan Lutz.

