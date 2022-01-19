Who is Noah Galuten? All about Iliza Shlesinger's husband as couple welcome baby daughter together

Iliza Shlesinger recently became the mother of a baby girl. The comedian and her husband Noah Galuten welcomed their daughter Sierra on January 13.

Sierra was born in Los Angeles at 11:26 pm. In an interview with People, Shlesinger said:

“We live in Hollywood, and she is the first person I’ve been excited to meet. Mother and baby are doing beautifully. Dad’s back hurts, unrelated to pregnancy.”

Speaking of her daughter's name, the actress said that she wanted a unique name evocative of nature. She mentioned that her husband wanted an easy name and their compromise was a unique name with an uncomplicated spelling.

The Paradise star revealed her pregnancy during a stand-up in August 2021 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio. She told People at the time that she was feeling excited and open-minded and joked that she had found a new superpower with her pregnancy.

The pair romantically discovered the exciting news, and Shlesinger’s assistant was also present at the time. Shlesinger said that they found out from a test and her assistant was in the room before her husband got there.

In brief about Noah Galuten

Born on September 21, 1982, in Santa Monica, California, USA, Noah Galuten is a popular chef, food critic, and author.

His father, Albhy Galuten, is a Grammy award-winning record producer, musician, orchestrator, and composer. His mother, Nancy Lyons, is a landscape designer, and his brother Jason Galuten is a musician working at Mount Madonna Center.

Noah Galuten did his schooling at Santa Monica High School and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2004.

He initially tried to be a playwright in New York, but it didn't work out. He then started a blog on Man Bites World and wrote articles for various magazines like LA Weekly and Los Angeles.

Galuten then stopped blogging and started his kitchen at a popular barbecue restaurant. He worked for the Golden State Restaurant Group in Los Angeles.

Noah Galuten and Iliza Shlesinger attend the Netflix Premiere Spenser Confidential at Westwood Village Theatre (Image via Weiss Eubanks/Getty Images)

Noah Galuten also appeared as a food critic on the YouTube channel, Tasted, and collaborated with other food critics discussing several food products. He co-wrote a food book with Jeremy Fox called On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen.

Galuten’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He is active on Instagram with 13,400 followers and Twitter with 4,200 followers.

Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten's relationship timeline

Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten reportedly met on a dating app and fell in love with each other.

They went on a date less than a year before Galuten proposed to the television host. The couple tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony in Los Angeles in May 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 2019, it was reported that Shlesinger and Galuten purchased a house for $2.8 million in Laurel Canyon. However, sources say that their new home is roughly twice the size of their previous house.

Edited by Shaheen Banu