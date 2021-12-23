‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ cast list: Aubrey Reynolds and others star in Lifetime’s Christmas film

Lifetime is all set to air its Christmas film, Hot Chocolate Holiday, this weekend. It is a sweet love story between two cocoa connoisseurs.

Colette runs a cafe that is famous for its hot chocolate that she has inherited from her grandmother. She starts losing customers when a new dessert shop owner Marcus wins the town’s heart with his special hot chocolate. Colette decides to expose him after trying his recipe that tastes exactly like hers.

The official synopsis of Hot Chocolate Holiday reads:

“But as she [Colette] gets to know Marcus, sparks fly between the cocoa connoisseurs.”

Meet the cast members of Hot Chocolate Holiday

1) Aubrey Reynolds as Colette

Aubrey Reynolds is an actress who was raised in Texas and is currently residing in Los Angeles, California. She is a BFA holder in acting and made her debut in 2014 with period drama, 16 Stones.

Reynolds has also appeared in Surrounded, My Crazy Ex, My Christmas Love, Waffle Street, Deadly Sugar Daddy, Killer Secrets in the Snow and Snatchers.

Her Instagram profile describes her as a writer and an ice enthusiast as well. In Hot Chocolate Holiday, she plays Colette’s role.

2) Jonny Swenson plays Marcus

Jonny Swenson is an actor, writer and podcaster along with a hot sauce enthusiast. He has worked on a handful of projects, including Day Zero: The Series, A Promise of the Heart, Echo Boomers and Lights, Camera, Romance.

In Lifetime’s Hot Chocolate Holiday, Swenson plays the role of Marcus, a dessert shop owner.

3) Kelsie Elena as Nikki

Kelsie Elena is an actress who is known for Yellowstone, Simmer, The Landlord, Faith.Hope.Love and Lights, Camera, Romance. She plays Nikki’s character in Hot Chocolate Holiday.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Hot Chocolate Holiday also stars Nathan Lesser (Jonathan), Robert John Moody (Frank Banner), Brandan Ngo (Simon), Susan Phelan (Sandra) and Shae Robins (Mallory).

When will ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ air?

Hot Chocolate Holiday is all set to air on Lifetime on Friday, December 24, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The holiday film’s script is penned by Brittany Wiscombe and directed by Brian Brough.

Produced by Silver Peak Productions and Candlelight Media Group, Hot Chocolate Holiday has AJC Pennyworth and Elisa Jan serving as executive producers.

Edited by Danyal Arabi