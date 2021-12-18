When will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 8 air? Release date, trailer, and more

Paramount’s hit series, Yellowstone, returns this Sunday with another intense episode. The Dutton family is now planning to run for governor of Montana in episode 8, titled, 'No Kindness for the Coward.'

In the previous episode, Governor Lynelle Perry paid a visit to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and asked his family to run for the title.

Will this move add another enemy to John’s list? It looks like a friend will soon turn foe for the Duttons in Yellowstone.

‘Yellowstone’ episode 8 to be released on December 19

The eighth episode of the long-running series, Yellowstone, will air on Sunday, December 19, at 8.00 pm, on Paramount Network. It will also be available the following day on the network’s app.

Those who don’t have the channel can even opt for several streaming services such as YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Post Yellowstone episode 8, Paramount Network will premiere the show’s spin-off/ prequel series, 1883.

Trailer shows Jamie angry and triggered

The network recently dropped a trailer for E8 which shows Jamie (Wes Bentley) getting triggered after hearing the Dutton’s governor news; he also wanted to run for the position.

He is seen shouting:

“How can I beat him?”

In response to this, his biological father Garrett (Will Patton), mastermind behind the attacks on the Duttons, said:

“You know where all the bodies are buried.”

The clip then reminded fans that there are only three episodes left of the season. With intense music in the background, the Yellowstone trailer further showed that John knows who tried to kill him and he, alongside Rip (Cole Hauser), is going to take revenge.

Beth (Kelly Reilly) is seen telling her father that there is no place for morality when it comes to protecting one's kingdom.

What to expect from episode 8?

Going by the trailer, the upcoming episode will be intriguing. It seems like Jamie, who was trying to hide his biological father’s deed, has been exposed. He will now be seen turning into the worst enemy for the Duttons, who were once his family. As Jamie has been raised by John since the beginning, he feels betrayed when he hears that his dream of becoming governor is being snatched by the Duttons.

War will be declared between Jamie and John in the new episode. As the title suggests, there will be no mercy for the cowards. In fact, John is seen telling Beth to kill wolves, not sheep, in the Yellowstone trailer.

Amid all the chaos, Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) new path brings challenges for him. In a sneak peek clip, he has to stop a wolf from attacking his horses, but there's a challenge: he cannot kill the predator.

