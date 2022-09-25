5 new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HMM) releases in October 2022

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has made most of the films that are best watched on television, in the comfort of home. From Christmas-themed holiday films to heartwarming romantic comedies, the channel is home to movies with cliché tropes that are still fun to watch. Romance and comedy are among the leading genres in Hallmark movies along with the family genres.

October will also see the beginning of this year's 'Countdown to Christmas,' which is a special series of films that Hallmark airs in the months before Christmas. The practice became so popular that the channel came to be recognized by holiday films.

Like 'Countdown to Christmas,' 'Miracles of Christmas' is another line-up of films that starts in the last week of October and goes on until December.

Here are some of the most anticipated releases in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries that will premiere this October 2022.

Films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to look forward to in October

1) Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

Nikki & Nora (Image via 2022 TV Shows, Movies)

Family bonding and rekindling love in long-lost relationships are among the most popular themes in films on the Hallmark channel. Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths is one such film that follows two sisters who are forced back into each other's lives.

When Nikki and Nora inherit a detective agency, their attempt to solve a crime brings them together. They eventually realize that their differences and viewpoints may be something to appreciate and use to their benefit.

The film stars Hunter King, Rhiannon Fish and Madison Smith in central roles. It is written by Marcy Holland and is a mystery by genre.

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on October 2, 2022.

2) Mid-Love Crisis

Another mystery coming out in October is Mid-Love Crisis, a film that revolves around an older woman who lives in hopes of revisiting the love from her past. The fifty-year-old protagonist attempts to rekindle a thirty-year-old romance. Despite it a common trope, the film is expected to take a more fantastical approach towards the subject.

Mid-Love Crisis stars Teri Hatcher, James Tupper and Brian Markinson in important roles. The film deepens the tension when the protagonist's ex-husband is forced to interact with the character's ex-boyfriend.

Mid-Love Crisis will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on October 9, 2022.

3) Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony (Image via 2022 TV Shows, Movies)

Like many Hollywood romantic comedies, Perfect Harmony is set in the middle of a wedding where the best man and the maid of honor find out that they are quite perfect for each other.

The movie starts off with the two characters, who are a college professor and a pop-star, having a lot of differences and disagreements. However, they eventually put their differences aside to ensure a smooth wedding.When one thing leads to another, the two find themselves fairly comfortable with each other, ending in a warm happy ending.

Stefan Scaini's directorial stars Sherri Saum and James Denton in lead roles with Peter Benson, Julia Benson and Sheppard Denton as the supporting cast.

Perfect Harmony will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on October 16, 2022.

4) We Need a Little Christmas

Like any other Christmas film, We Need a Little Christmas has themes of hope, love and happiness and explores these elements in all age groups.

It follows a mother-son duo who navigate hope, love and passion in their own way after the loss of a family member. While the young boy builds a beautiful relationship with his neighbor, his mother copes in her own way.

Erica Durance and Patrick Sabongui star in We Need a Little Christmas, a name based on a very popular Christmas song. A couple of previews from the film have already been released by the channel on YouTube. The glimpses suggest nothing novel but promise a fun watch nevertheless.

We Need a Little Christmas will premiere on the channel on October 22, 2022.

This one is the first in the line-up of 'Miracles of Christmas' on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

5) Christmas Bedtime Stories

Miracles of Christmas (Image via Showbiz Cheat Sheet)

Christmas Bedtime Stories tells the story of a single mother grieving her husband's death while managing to raise a child on her own.

The mother turns the child's father into a character in her stories and narrates them as bedtime tales, reliving the time she spent with him. The husband, in reality, has gone missing during a deployment, which has led to her current circumstances.

Christmas Bedtime Stories stars Erin Cahill, Steve Lund and Charlie Weber in important roles.

The film is part of the 'Miracles of Christmas' line-up from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and will premiere on October 29, 2022.

While October has some exciting films lined up, the beginning of the 'Miracle of Christmas' line-up marks the beginning of some truly exciting Christmas films that never get old. Interested viewers can watch the movies as they release on the Hallmark channel.

