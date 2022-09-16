James Tupper net worth: Anne Heche's ex-partner's fortune explored as clash erupts over late actress's estate

James Tupper recently stated that Anne Heche gave him the authority over her estate instead of allowing her oldest son, Homer Laffoon, to take over.

The legal documents acquired by Page Six say that Heche emailed Tupper and two other people a copy of her will in January 2011. According to Tupper, Heche nominated him as the executor of her will so that he could fulfill her financial wishes. Heche mentioned in the will:

“My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children.”

Tupper also stated that Laffoon could not run his mother’s estate since he is just 20 and unemployed and was estranged from Heche at the time of her demise. The lawsuit states that Laffoon changed the locks of his mother’s apartment, where she used to reside with Atlas, and his younger brother failed to access the things that were inside.

James further stated that Atlas and Laffoon have not been in touch with each other since the day Heche passed away. Meanwhile, Laffoon and Tupper’s representatives have not yet commented on anything.

James Tupper’s net worth explored

James Tupper accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in the entertainment industry (Image via Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

James Tupper is a well-known actor popular for his performances in shows like Men in Trees, Mercy, Revenge, Aftermath, and Big Little Lies. He has also played important roles in several movies.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 57-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his successful career in the entertainment industry all these years.

Tupper started his career by appearing in many off-Broadway plays like An Actor Prepares and After the Rain. He then appeared in the independent film Loudmouth Soup in 2005 and was also its co-writer. He played the role of Jack Slattery on the ABC show Men in Trees in 2006 and as Dr. Chris Sands in the NBC medical drama Mercy.

He gained recognition for his performance as the trauma counselor Dr. Andrew Parkins in seven episodes of the popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He next appeared on the ABC show Revenge in 2011 and portrayed David Clarke, who had a recurring role in the first three seasons. He became a regular from Season 4 after the final episode of Season 3 disclosed that the character is still alive.

James Tupper then appeared in the Space and Syfy drama series, Aftermath. The late actress and his former partner Anne Heche played the role of his wife on the show. He was also the co-producer of the show, which aired for only one season with 13 episodes from September to December 2016.

Tupper and Heche first met on the set of Men in Trees in 2007 and welcomed their son in March 2009. However, they separated in January 2018. Tupper was previously married to Kate Mayfield, and they split in November 2006.

