5 best Candace Cameron Bure films to watch right now

Candace Cameron Bure has announced her departure from the Hallmark Channel after working with the media production company for over a decade. She announced her plans of leaving in April. Bure is looking forward to her upcoming contract with Great American Media Company and creating content with them in the foreseeable future.

Bure has appeared in over 20 films with Hallmark Channel, and has become a familiar face in their original Christmas movies every year. While her leaving Hallmark may leave a bad taste in the mouth for many fans, they can always check out Great American Media Family to see her upcoming projects.

Candace Cameron Bure is already set to star in their upcoming film A Christmas... Present, set to release sometime in November. In the light of her departure, and in celebration of her upcoming phase of work life, let us explore some of the best movies that she has starred in till date.

A Christmas Detour, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries and more - 5 of the best movies that star the queen of Christmas movies Candace Cameron Bure

1) A Christmas Detour

A Christmas Detour is one of Candace Cameron Bure's many christmas themed movies for Hallmark Channel. The film premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2015 as one of the Channel's installation for their Countdown to Christmas event banner. Directed by Ron Oliver, the film stars Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene in the lead roles alongside Sarah Strange and David Lewis.

Paige Summerlind is a lovestruck bride-to-be who is dreaming of her marriage to her "soulmate" fiance and expects it to be everything that she has dreamt about. But on her way to meet her future in-laws during the Christmas holidays, her flight gets rerouted from New York City to Buffalo due to heavy snowstorms. The film follows her as she joins fellow passenger Jack Collins and an older couple to set off on a journey by road to New York.

2) Let It Snow

Let It Snow is a 2013 Christmas movie by Hallmark under their Christmas Keepsake Week banner of mid-year Christmas content. Directed by Harbey Frost, the film stars Candice Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch and Alan Thicke in the lead roles.

Stephanie Deck is dispatched to Maine to evaluate and formulate a plan for the renovation of Falcon Resort's newly acquired family-owned Snow Valley Lodge. Tasked with tearing down the Snow Valley resort to make a hip and modern resort, Stephanie butts heads with Brady Lewis, the son of the previous owners and her guide.

But the spirit of Christmas soon gets to her as she experiences the festival like never before. Having been deprived of ever enjoying Christmas with her detached father, she finds the homely environment and the traditions to be magical. With romantic feelings creeping in between her and Brady, she needs to make a decision if the resort is to be overhauled into a modern one, or preserved for its homely nature.

3) Christmas Under Wraps

Christmas Under Wraps was one of Hallmark Channel's 12 new original movies for their Countdown to Christmas event in 2014. Written and directed by Peter Sullivan, the film stars Candace Cameron Bure and David O'Donnell as the protagonists alongside Robert Pine and Brian Doyle-Murray Frank. The film premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2014.

Lauren Brunell has her whole life planned out - she will get into the best fellowship in the country and follow in her father's footsteps, her boyfriend will propose to her and she will live a happy life. But when her plan falls apart, she is left agonising over what to do next. When a fellowship opens up at the general hospital of the remote town of Garland, Alaska, she takes up the opportunity to try something out of the box.

As she cozies up to the friendly town, and grows close to the charmingly handsome Andy Holliday, she begins enjoying life beyond the bounds of her plans. Christmas Under Wraps is a cozy watch for the Christmas season and also has a big surprise hiding both for the audience and Lauren alike.

4) Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries is a film series that Hallmark Channel adapted from the crime novel series created by author Charlaine Harris. The original novel series has been going on since 1990, with 11 volumes published till date. In 2014, Hallmark decided to create an adaptation of these novels, each into two hour long films and has released 18 films till date, under their Movies & Mysteries banner.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries film series portrays Candace Cameron Bure in the lead role of Aurora Teagarden. She is a librarian at the Lawrenceton Public Library and a member of the Real Murders Club, a group of true crime enthusiasts who get together every month to discuss famous cases that took place in their town of Georgia.

The first film to release was A Bone to Pick in April 2015 and the Hallmark Channel released their final installation of the series, Haunted by Murder, in February 2022. The series came to an end with the exit of Candace Cameron Bure from Hallmark to pursue other opportunities.

5) Switched for Christmas

Hallmark Channel's 2017 lineup of original Christmas movies under their Countdown to Christmas annual event offered Switched for Christmas. Written and directed by Lee Friedlander, the movie features Candace Cameron Bure, Mark Deklin and Eion Bailey Tom in the lead roles along with the debut of Natasha Bure, Candace's daughter.

Candace Cameron Bure plays identical twins Kate and Chris. The twin sisters have been estranged for years and meet for an obligatory pre-Christmas dinner in the memory of one year of their mother's passing. Both of them are unhappy and frustrated with their own lives and envy the other. Looking for a change of pace in their life, the twins trade places to live the other's life until Christmas.

This makes them treasure what they have in their own lives as realize that nobody's life is perfect. Everybody has their own problems and their own share of happiness.

These were just our top picks from the list of movies featuring Candace Cameron Bure in feel-good titles. Fans of Bure and her directory of Christmas titles do not need to worry, as her next project will also be a similarly themed movie from Great American Family. The queen of Christmas will be back with more heartwarming and festive content on GAC, from as soon as November this year.

