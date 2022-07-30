Who is Natasha Bure? Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter tells JoJo Siwa to “grow up” amid TikTok controversy

Natasha Bure clapped back at JoJo Siwa as she called Natasha's mother, Candace Cameron Bure, the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met. Amid the whole TikTok controversy that's been going on, Natasha did not hold back and took to her Instagram story to ask JoJo Siwa to "grow up."

She also said:

“Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience. This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

However, moments later, Natasha deleted the story.

Natasha Bure is a YouTuber

Natasha Bure is a social media personality. Being born in 1998, the 24-year-old celebrity hails from California. Famous for her videos on YouTube, she frequently posts about health, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Having more than 268K subscribers, she is also the daughter of the famous actress Candace Cameron-Bure.

Besides YouTube, she also appeared in Make It Or Break It in 2011. Natasha also participated in The Voice Season 11.

What is the whole JoJo Siwa and Candace Controversy?

Clapping back at JoJo Siwa, Natasha added that there are much bigger issues in the world, hence, she should grow up. These comments came soon after Siwa participated in the viral TikTok trend and alleged that Candace was the "rudest" celebrity she had ever come across.

Basically, throughout the video, she showed her favorite celebrity, the coolest celebrity, and also showed an image of the rudest celebrity. The third category had a picture of Candace.

The comment section of the video is full of mixed opinions. While some agree with Siwa, others called Candace one of the nicest people.

JoJo Siwa calls Candace the "rudest" celebrity due to an encounter she had with her at 11. (Image via TikTok)

When talking to a publication about why she said so, Siwa claimed:

“You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her. I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

Raising this point, Natasha also mentioned in her response:

"For someone to say that they don't want to take a photo with you or that it's a bad time because they're working is not a 'rough experience.' There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience."

That's not all. Candace also did not keep quiet and released a video on social media giving her side of the explanation.

In the video posted on Instagram, Candace talked about how she reached out to JoJo Siwa after her video, and they both spoke for a while.

