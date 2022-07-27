"I'm so sorry": Candace Cameron Bure apologizes to JoJo Siwa after latter calls Full House actress the 'rudest celebrity' she has met

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure has cleared the air after Jojo Siwa posted a now-viral TikTok video where she said that Candace was the "rudest celebrity" she has ever met.

In an Instagram video on July 26, Candace revealed that she was "shocked" and "had no idea where it came from." She also said that she tried to get in touch with the 19-year-old to understand what went wrong.

During their conversation, Jojo reportedly said that she had no idea this would go viral and "didn't think it was a big deal." However, she later revealed that she had deemed Candace rude because the latter had ignored her at a red carpet event when she was 11. In response, Candace apologized, saying:

"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart. I didn't take a picture with you. Ugh! I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry."

On Monday, July 25, Siwa had posted a video on her TikTok account, flashing photos of celebrities who she claimed were the "rudest," "nicest," "coolest," and her "crush." When it was time to name the "rudest celebrity I've met," Siwa quickly flipped the phone screen to the camera to reveal a photo of Candace Cameron .

What exactly did Jojo Siwa tell Candace Cameron during their conversation?

Jojo Siwa posted a video on TikTok calling Candace Cameron the rudest celebrity she had met (image via TikTok/jojosiwa)

In her tell-all video, Candace revealed that Jojo Siwa was hesitant at first to point out the exact reason why she said what she did, because she felt it was silly and "wasn't a big deal."

However, after much persuasion, Siwa spilled the beans and revealed that when she was 11- years old, Candace had refused to take a picture with her at the Fuller House premiere red carpet event.

Candace said:

"Then she said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, ‘Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

Upon hearing this, Candace apologized to Jojo for what she had done. Jojo, however, said it was alright and confessed that she understood why Candace couldn't click a picture with her:

"You weren't even mean! And I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11."

Now that they have talked it out, Candace revealed that it's "all good on the JoJo front." She also admitted that she learned a lesson from the incident:

"No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter."

Concluding the video, Candace addressed her fans and apologized if they ever ran into her and she was not the person they expected her to be. She explained that she loves interacting with fans but sometimes "you have bad days."

Prior interaction between Candace Cameron and Jojo Siwa

In December 2019, Siwa and Candace interacted while they were both guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During the show, Kelly Clarkson had asked the Full House star if her home decor was “crazy” during the holiday season.To which she replied that she preferred her Christmas esthetic to be "simple and elegant.”

Jojo Siwa, on the other hand, revealed that her decorations included "a Grinch tree," "a flamingo tree" and a "rainbow room" and said that she preferred the go-big-or-go-home approach.

