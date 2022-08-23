4 new Hallmark movies releasing in September 2022

After a list of amazing titles over the summer, Hallmark is prepared to introduce some new originals to this year's releases. While it is still about a month before fall sets in, Hallmark has come up with this year's "Fall into Love" event to celebrate the season with some of the best feel-good romantic dramas.

August has already seen the release of Love in the Limelight, Romance in Style and Dating the Delaneys with Game, Set, Love set for release on August 27. The "Fall into Love" event will continue over to September and bring us four new titles on the weekends throughout the month.

The list of movies under the 2022 Fall into Love event

If you fancy yourself some feel-good rom-coms, be sure to tune into the Hallmark Channel every Saturday at 8 pm E.T. to catch the weekly new release.

Marry Me in Yosemite, Fly Away with Me and more - 4 new romantic titles coming in September on Hallmark

1) Marry Me in Yosemite

Marry Me in Yosemite (Image via Hallmark)

Date and time of release: September 3, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

Marry Me in Yosemite is to be released as Hallmark Channel's first original romance movie in September. Directed by Bruce D. Johnson, the film will feature Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow in lead roles alongside Lexsy McKowen, Tim Halpin and Harry Daniel Davis. The story is set in the picturesque Yosemite National Park in California's Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Marry Me in Yosemite follows Zoe, a successful photojournalist, as she sets off on a journey that proves to be her most memorable adventure. Zoe has garnered success through a series of coffee table books featuring photographs of iconic locations. When her publisher asks for her next venture to be in the beautiful Yosemite valley, she travels west despite her reservations that she won't be able to do justice to the landscape.

A still from Marry Me in Yosemite (Image via Hallmark)

There she meets Jack, an intriguing man who works as her guide through the beautiful valley. Together, they embark on a journey that explores the stunning landscape as they discover new possibilities. Marry Me in Yosemite is set to premiere on September 3, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

2) Marry Go Round

Brennan Elliott and Amanda Schull star in Marry Go Round (Images via Getty)

Date and time of release: September 10, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

Marry Go Round is another upcoming romantic drama from the "Fall into Love" lineup. The made for TV title is set to feature Pretty Little Liars star Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott as the lead characters.

Marry Go Round revolves around Abby Foster, a woman working in an executive position who is happy to move onto a new phase in life, settling in Paris with her soon-to-be husband, Edward. But after their engagement, Abby comes to know that she is still legally married to her ex, Luke Walker.

Abby and Luke were high school sweethearts who married only to break apart soon after, but their divorce was never really finalized and they have stayed legally married ever since. She meets with Luke to clear up the misunderstanding but is instead caught up with her heart questioning what it really wants. Marry Go Round is set to release on September 10, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

3) Wedding of a Lifetime

Brooke D'Orsay and Jonathan Bennett star in Wedding of a Lifetime (Image via Hallmark)

Date and time of release: September 17, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

Wedding of a Lifetime is an upcoming romantic comedy drama co-directed by Elizabeth Avellan and Anne Wheeler as a made for TV movie. The film will star Brooke D’Orsay and Jonathan Bennett, who also executive produced the title.

The story revolves around Darby and Jake, high school sweethearts in a close-knit mountain town. They have been engaged for a long time, but are on the verge of falling out of love. While they intend to let their families and friends know, they are instead nominated to participate in a popular daytime show that has couples competing for the grand prize of a wedding of their dreams.

Wedding of a Lifetime will see the couple reconcile during this procedure and rekindle their love for each other. The feel-good romantic comedy will premiere on September 17, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

4) Fly Away with Me

Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney star in Fly Away with Me (Images via Hallmark/ Vanessa Heins)

Date and time of release: September 24, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

Fly Away with Me will be the final installation from Hallmark under their "Fall into Love" banner, which has been in place since August. The romantic comedy title will feature Fit for a Prince star Natalie Hall alongside Peter Mooney in the lead roles.

The movie revolves around Angie, who moves into her new apartment building which does not allow pets on the premises. One day, a parrot unexpectedly flies to her apartment. While Ted is her next door neighbor, who himself is secretly dog-sitting. The duo try to look for the parrot's real owner together, without getting caught by building security.

Fly Away with Me will be released on September 24, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

These titles will definitely bring the spark of romance to your September evenings and put you in a great mood with their feel-good plots. Be sure to tune in to the Hallmark Channel every Saturday evening next month to get your healthy dose of rom-com titles.

