Who is Jaymes Vaughan? All about Jonathan Bennett's husband as 'Mean Girls' star gets married in Mexico

As per an exclusive report from PEOPLE Magazine, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett married Jaymes Vaughan in a hotel in Mexico on Saturday, March 19. The publication reported that the wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's closest friends and family.

The ceremony reportedly took place in the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel, near the Playa Kantenah beach in Mexico. Vaughan reportedly told PEOPLE,

"When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet…The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett's wedding was officiated by YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen. Meanwhile, DailyMail reported that the couple did not even walk down the aisle like straight pairs. While at the altar, Vaughan's dedicated "proposal" song to Bennett was played in the background.

What is known about Jonathan Bennett's husband, Jaymes Vaughan?

Like his newlywed spouse, Vaughan is also an actor by profession with over a decade of experience in the acting industry. Vaughan reportedly met Bennett in 2016 on his show, Celebrity Page. Bennett was there to promote his show Halloween Wars.

Following his first appearance, the 40-year-old Ohio native came on the show multiple times. The pair got engaged in November 2020, when Vaughan proposed to Bennett on the set of The Christmas House with an original song.

Prior to his acting career, Jaymes Vaughan was associated with The Chippendales in Las Vegas. While being associated with the group as their ceremony organizer, Vaughan was also the lead singer for the project.

He has also participated in shows like The Amazing Race as a contestant to win enough money to provide treatment for his now late father. At the time, his father had cancer. Vaughan and his partner won the second position in the 21st season of the competition.

Following his appearances on TV shows like Reality Relapse (2014), the 38-year-old served as a TV Correspondent for CBS' The Talk from 2014 to 2018. As per his IMDb page, the Chippendales star has been reportedly credited throughout 37 episodes. Later, Jaymes Vaughan got his own show with OK! TV's Celebrity Page, where he has continued to serve as a co-host since 2014. As per some reports, Vaughan reportedly appeared on his show for around 990 episodes.

After his foray into the world of reality television, Vaughan also appeared in films like 2017's Chocolate City: Vegas Strip, followed by last year's Blue Call. Last year, Vaughan made history with his now-husband Jonathan Bennett after they became the first same-s*x couple to be featured on the cover of Knot magazine. Previously, Jaymes Vaughan has described his relationship with Jonathan Bennett to PEOPLE as "Two Kings, One Kingdom."

