What time will Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 episodes 6 & 7 air on HBO Max? Details explored

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is all set to return this week with two new episodes, continuing the saga of the mysterious 'A,' as the unknown entity continues to threaten the group of teenage girls. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's latest take on the Sara Shepard novel series has been very successful so far, with the series crossing its halfway mark last week.

The two upcoming episodes will also be the last set before the final three arrive on August 18, 2022. This odd release schedule has somehow worked really well for the network, and you can expect some big surprises in this week's set of episodes, as they will lead to the final week of the latest Pretty Little Liars spinoff. A recently released promo hints at some big developments for Minnie "Mouse" Honrada (Malia Pyles) and Faran Bryant's (played by Zaria) mothers.

The sixth and seventh episodes of Pretty Little Liars Original Sin will be released on August 11, 2022, at 12.30 PM EST on HBO Max. Read on for more details.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin episodes 6 and 7 promo: An investigation into 'A'

The stylized promo for the upcoming two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin hints at the girls' taking the narrative towards a more investigative direction, with them deciding to pursue Angela's secret. The opening section of the teaser depicts the girls discussing their proposed ways of reaching the threatening entity.

The rest of the teaser follows a more intense tone. Given how the last episode ended, the upcoming two may see a rise in intensity, along with more possible deaths. The teaser also demonstrates how the girls think that the mystery of 'A' is linked to their mothers. According to the teaser, Mouse and Faran’s mothers may be the next possible targets. If that is the case, there could be more flashback sequences of their mothers with Angela.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin appears to pack more twists than its predecessors. Taking that into consideration, one of the main characters could ultimately turn out to be the villain. No official synopsis has been released for episode 7 while a brief logline has been released for the sixth episode. The synopsis for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, episode 6 reads:

"As Imogen and Tabby dig into the mystery surrounding Angela Waters, Faran deals with the scars of her past."

Of course, the brief synopsis is not enough to accurately hint at anything about the episode, but it is evident that the sixth episode will center around the mystery of Angela Waters.

The sixth episode is titled Chapter Six: Scars and the seventh episode is titled Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls. Pamela G. Rooney and Danielle Iman wrote the first of the two episodes airing this week, while Daniel J. King and Neil McNeil wrote the second one.

When will the sixth and seventh episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin air?

The sixth and seventh episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will air on August 11, 2022, on HBO Max. The release time for the episodes is slated to be 12.30 AM EST. The show is currently only available in the United States. However, third-party service providers may work for other regions.

