What time will Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 1 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot and more details about the teen drama

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28, 2022. It's the fourth installment of the popular Pretty Little Liars franchise and tells the story of a group of girls haunted by a devastating incident in the past.

The series stars Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, and Maia Reficco, among many others, in pivotal roles. It is developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 1 is expected to air on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET (Tentative). The series consists of 10 episodes. The first three episodes of the show will premiere on the same day.

Read on to find out the plot, cast, and more details of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 1 release time on HBO Max, trailer, plot, and more details

On July 6, 2022, HBO Max dropped the official trailer for the show, which begins with the actresses introducing the show. The first scene from the trailer opens with a voiceover that says,

''Every town has one: the scary house across the street from the cemetery, where the girl lived alone with her mother, and something terrible happened. In Millwood, that girl was me.''

The trailer depicts several scary scenes, but also creates a unique tone as it blends elements of lighthearted teen drama and mystery. Viewers can expect a thrilling drama replete with terrifying moments. Fans of the Pretty Little Liars franchise will certainly enjoy its familiar themes.

Along with the trailer, HBO Max's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the show, which states:

''Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.''

A quick look at Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast

The series features Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as Imogen Adams, Tabby Haworthe, Faran Bryant, Minnie Honrada, and Noa Olivar, respectively. Apart from them, the show stars several others in crucial supporting roles, including:

Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley

Alex Aiono as Shawn

Ben Cook as Henry

Carson Rowland as Chip

Lea Salonga as Elodie

The show is created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Aguirre-Sacase also serves as one of the executive producers. He's worked on a number of shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Glee, and Riverdale, among others. His film credits include The Town That Dreaded Sundown and Carrie.

You can watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max on July 28, 2022.

