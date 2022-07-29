5 best shows like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Despite how old it is, Pretty Little Liars is one of the most beloved shows even today. The kind of following it continues to have explains the reboots of the show that have also been successful over the years. The latest reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, is out on HBO Max and is consistent with the vibe of the original.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (Image via IMDB)

The show is centered around a teen-drama that also has important elements of a mystery thriller. Due to the unconditional viewing that such a show enjoys, it encourages streaming giants such as Netflix to produce newer shows with similar themes, alongside providing a platform for older shows of the genre.

There has been a surge in such shows in recent times. Here are some shows that are tailor-made for casual viewing while also having the thrilling experience of watching a drama.

Vampire Diaries and all other shows similar to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

1) One of Us is Lying

One Of Us Is Lying (Image via IMDB)

One Of Us is Lying is similar to Pretty Little Liars, if one has to judge by the series' exploration of genres. Based on a bestselling novel of the same name, this young-adult, murder mystery tells the tale of a group of students who walk inside the detention room as five but walk out as a group of four. Later, it is discovered that the one who died was going to reveal dark secrets about the other four. Therefore, much of the story focuses on finding the killer.

Convincing performances and high production value keep the viewer hooked to the plot. Frequent twists and turns occur throughout the show as we grow familiar with all the characters involved.

JL Cabigting @johnlhencis



". . . I was just the only one with enough guts to do something about it. You're welcome."



The goosebumps! I have read the book during my freshman year on college. I'm satisfied with this TV series adaptation, for a low budget they did a great job. ONE OF US IS LYING". . . I was just the only one with enough guts to do something about it. You're welcome."The goosebumps! I have read the book during my freshman year on college. I'm satisfied with this TV series adaptation, for a low budget they did a great job. ONE OF US IS LYING". . . I was just the only one with enough guts to do something about it. You're welcome." 😈The goosebumps! I have read the book during my freshman year on college. I'm satisfied with this TV series adaptation, for a low budget they did a great job. https://t.co/PfNX9aKxzm

Moreover, the show is available on Netflix. Whether you are looking for complicated relationships or twisted crime stories, this show will definitely be a good watch.

2) The Vampire Diaries

Vampires Diaries (Image via Netflix)

Much like Pretty Little Liars, Vampire Diaries also is a teen drama. However, it includes supernatural elements, as the name suggests. Relationships take up a significant part of the plot as mysterious secrets emerge.

Set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, the story follows a young girl who loses her parents and then falls in love with a much older vampire. The plot gets increasingly complicated as newer characters and sub-plots are introduced.

una @blusmarine if she rewatches pretty little liars, gossip girl or the vampire diaries all the time, she’s gonna ruin your life if she rewatches pretty little liars, gossip girl or the vampire diaries all the time, she’s gonna ruin your life

The show first premiered in 2009 and has gone on for eight seasons so far. The show is available on Netflix for those interested.

3) The Society

The Society (image via IMDB)

The Society is a Netflix original and is also a mystery teen drama. It revolves around a group of teenagers who return from a canceled field trip only to find everyone else gone. Following this, the characters must learn to build and run their own community, which explains the title.

While Pretty Little Liars does not have this survival drama aspect to it, it is still similar in the way it approaches relationships, drama and mystery. However, The Society has a much more mature outlook owing to the high stakes involved. Some of the deeper themes on culture and community make for an engaging watch.

While the show was briefly renewed for a second season, it was then canceled because of the pandemic.

4) 13 Reasons Why

Thirteen Reasons Why (Image via IMDB)

13 Reasons Why adopts a non-linear and dual narrative to tell the story of Hannah. She commits suicide but leaves mysterious recordings of the many reasons why she chose to end her life. It is upon Clay, her classmate, to decide whether to listen to the tape and find out the truth about his friends. Whether he thinks it is worth it or not, his decisions constitute the rest of the plot.

The show shot to fame as soon as it premiered, owing to the popularity of the book it was based on. Themes such as teenage guilt, bullying, friendship, sexuality, and gender are explored in the series. Another reason for the show's popularity is the relatable content that most audiences find in the show.

devin druid @DevinDruid This is it. We say our final goodbye June 5th. Thanks for having us these past few years;; This is it. We say our final goodbye June 5th. Thanks for having us these past few years;; https://t.co/8bIzXYIF8a

13 Reasons Why is much high on the dramatic content than the other shows on this list, which is another reason for its immense popularity. The show is now available to stream on Netflix.

5) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via IMDB)

Originally released as part of the Riverdale universe, the show is set in Greendale, a fictional town. This supernatural horror show also finds space for some coming-of-age drama that makes its tone close to that of Pretty Little Liars.

The show's plot is inspired by an Archie comic of the same name and follows the plight of Sabrina, who is half-witch and half-mortal. The story revolves around how she protects the world of humans and her family from the darker magical forces that haunt her. Although the plot sounds like any other typical supernatural horror, the strength of the show lies in its high production value and filming.

traumaqueen4eva @thiccybussy daily reminder that chilling adventures of sabrina is one of netflix’s greatest and most successful shows and it only got cancelled due to covid daily reminder that chilling adventures of sabrina is one of netflix’s greatest and most successful shows and it only got cancelled due to covid https://t.co/EmB9fnmolB

The show is a Netflix original and has two seasons. While a third season was expected, major unaddressed plot points were then resolved in Riverdale instead.

While some of these shows have long been canceled or ended, some of them might still continue due to their long-standing fanbase and an ever-growing following.

