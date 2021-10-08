Where to watch One of Us Is Lying? Streaming details, cast, plot and all about the teen thriller

Karen M. McManus's novel One of Us Is Lying has been adapted into a TV series by Universal Content Productions. The young adult mystery drama series has arrived on NBCUniversal's OTT platform Peacock.

One of Us Is Lying retains the original premise and characters of the book, including teen students who are caught up in a mysterious situation and events that follow.

Peacock @peacockTV Welcome to Bayview High where your secrets aren't safe and neither is your record. Stream the first 3 episodes of #OneofUsIsLying now: pck.tv/3ozFqcN Welcome to Bayview High where your secrets aren't safe and neither is your record. Stream the first 3 episodes of #OneofUsIsLying now: pck.tv/3ozFqcN https://t.co/emPjuoKJNT

One of Us Is Lying: All about Peacock's latest mystery drama series

More details about the streaming and release of the suspense drama series are given below:

When will One of Us Is Lying arrive on Peacock?

The first three episodes of One of Us Is Lying are available on Peacock (Image via Peacock)

Peacock's upcoming series has already dropped on the American OTT platform on October 7, 2021. However, the show has not been entirely released as fans only have access to its first three episodes.

How many episodes will One of Us Is Lying have?

One of Us Is Lying Season 1 has eight episodes (Image via Peacock)

There will be a total of eight episodes that will be released every week on Thursdays until October 21.

Here's the schedule of One of Us Is Lying:

October 7, 2021

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

October 14, 2021

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

October 21, 2021

Episode 7

Episode 8

How much does the Peacock subscription cost?

Peacock has three different plans (Image via Peacock)

Peacock is free of cost for viewers but contains advertisements. However, it comes with two other paid packages: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. The former costs $4.99/month while the latter is priced at $9.99/month.

One of Us Is Lying: Premise, cast, and characters

Premise, cast, and characters (Image via Peacock)

Premise

The official synopsis of One of Us Is Lying states:

"Mystery surrounds Bayview High when five students walk into detention and only four walk out alive, leaving one dead just as he was about to reveal life-changing secrets."

Peacock @peacockTV One of Us Is Lying and everybody's got something to hide. Share something juicy to celebrate the series premiere. ⬇️ One of Us Is Lying and everybody's got something to hide. Share something juicy to celebrate the series premiere. ⬇️

Also Read

Main cast and characters

Mark McKenna portrays Simon

portrays Marianly Tejada portrays Bronwyn

portrays Cooper van Grootel portrays Nate

portrays Annalisa Cochrane portrays Addy

portrays Chibuikem Uche portrays Cooper

portrays Jessica McLeod portrays Janae

portrays Barrett Carnahan portrays Jake

portrays Melissa Collazo portrays Maeve

Edited by R. Elahi