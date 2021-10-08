×
Where to watch One of Us Is Lying? Streaming details, cast, plot and all about the teen thriller

One of Us Is Lying is here (Image via Peacock)
Ashim
ANALYST
Modified Oct 08, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Feature

Karen M. McManus's novel One of Us Is Lying has been adapted into a TV series by Universal Content Productions. The young adult mystery drama series has arrived on NBCUniversal's OTT platform Peacock.

One of Us Is Lying retains the original premise and characters of the book, including teen students who are caught up in a mysterious situation and events that follow.

One of Us Is Lying: All about Peacock's latest mystery drama series

More details about the streaming and release of the suspense drama series are given below:

When will One of Us Is Lying arrive on Peacock?

The first three episodes of One of Us Is Lying are available on Peacock (Image via Peacock)
Peacock's upcoming series has already dropped on the American OTT platform on October 7, 2021. However, the show has not been entirely released as fans only have access to its first three episodes.

How many episodes will One of Us Is Lying have?

One of Us Is Lying Season 1 has eight episodes (Image via Peacock)
There will be a total of eight episodes that will be released every week on Thursdays until October 21.

Here's the schedule of One of Us Is Lying:

October 7, 2021

  • Episode 1
  • Episode 2
  • Episode 3

October 14, 2021

  • Episode 4
  • Episode 5
  • Episode 6

October 21, 2021

  • Episode 7
  • Episode 8

How much does the Peacock subscription cost?

Peacock has three different plans (Image via Peacock)
Peacock is free of cost for viewers but contains advertisements. However, it comes with two other paid packages: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. The former costs $4.99/month while the latter is priced at $9.99/month.

One of Us Is Lying: Premise, cast, and characters

Premise, cast, and characters (Image via Peacock)
Premise

The official synopsis of One of Us Is Lying states:

"Mystery surrounds Bayview High when five students walk into detention and only four walk out alive, leaving one dead just as he was about to reveal life-changing secrets."
Main cast and characters

  • Mark McKenna portrays Simon
  • Marianly Tejada portrays Bronwyn
  • Cooper van Grootel portrays Nate
  • Annalisa Cochrane portrays Addy
  • Chibuikem Uche portrays Cooper
  • Jessica McLeod portrays Janae
  • Barrett Carnahan portrays Jake
  • Melissa Collazo portrays Maeve
Edited by R. Elahi
