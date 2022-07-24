What time will Riverdale Season 6 Episode 21 air on The CW? Release date and more details explored

Riverdale Season 6 is nearing its conclusion, with its penultimate episode releasing on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 8 PM EST/ 7 PM CT, only on The CW. The onus is on the upcoming episode to lay the groundwork for an exciting finale.

Titled The Stand, Season 6 Episode 21 will see Archie and Veronica try to negotiate with Percival, the villain of the season. After the previous episode revealed more about Percival and his intentions, the upcoming episode is set to feature a good versus bad conflict.

Fans of the show who have made it this far are highly invested in the characters and their stories, so they cannot wait to see how this season ends. Here's everything you need to know about Season 6 Episode 21.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 21: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

Viewers of the series are used to the Sunday weekly release schedule by now. Season 6 Episode 21 is set to release on July 24, 2022, and can be viewed on The CW network channel.

Viewers who miss the episode on live TV can catch it on The CW website the next day. They can also find new episodes of the series on FuboTV.

There is more good news for fans. The entirety of Season 6 will be dropping on Netflix on August 7, 2022. In case you are new to the series, now is the perfect time to catch up on the previous seasons of the show on the streaming platform.

What to expect from Season 6 Episode 21?

Releasing this Sunday, Episode 21, titled The Stand, was directed by Cierra Glaude, and co-written by Danielle Iman and Evan Kyle. According to the official synopsis for the episode, Archie and Veronica's attempts to reason with Percival won't go as planned and it would result in a clash between the forces of good and evil.

The penultimate episode is sure to make some surprising revelations and provide some clues to the pervading mysteries of the season. It will also going to set the tone for the Season 6 finale.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20 recap

Season 6 Episode 20 saw Percival have a sit-down interview with a brainwashed Alice. In the interview, he revealed that he arrived in the town in 1580 along with the other founding members on The Ruby Pearl.

Upon being sentenced to death for deciding to study witchcraft, Percival made a deal with the devil, who in turn granted him freedom and immortality. More than 400 years later when an explosion brought him back to Riverdale, he found himself in a different universe altogether. It was then that he resolved to win the battle for Riverdale's soul.

Meanwhile, Jason informed Cheryl that Augustus was gathering ghosts on the other side to attack the living. When Alice asked Percival about his strategy, he mentioned, "the sovereign state of Percival." He aims to gain complete authority over the community, including the dead.

Do not miss out on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 21 on The CW on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

