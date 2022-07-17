What time will Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20 air on The CW? Release date and more details explored

The 20th episode of Riverdale Season 6 will air on The CW on Sunday, July 17, 2022. With the 19th episode having taken some shocking twists and turns, fans can expect another rollercoaster ride in the upcoming episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale, it airs a week after the premiere of the 19th episode.

With just three more episodes to be released, viewers can look forward to the season reaching a satisfying conclusion. Read further ahead to find out the release time of Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20, what to expect, and more details.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20 release time on The CW, plot, and more details

The 20th episode of Riverdale Season 6 is expected to premiere on The CW on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST/7.00 PM CT. The synopsis of the film on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''Archie and the gang gather intel about Percival so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage; when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost.''

The nineteenth episode, titled Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale, focuses on Cheryl, who tries to find a way to revive the dead bodies of her grandmother and her first-born kids, Archie, Fangs, Jughead, Dagwood, and Toni. She then seeks Sabrina Spellman's help and goes to Thorn Hill.

It's a wonderfully written and acted episode filled with several tense moments that keep you on the edge of your seats. It'll be interesting to see the direction the story takes as the season nears its conclusion.

So far, the sixth season has received mostly positive reviews from critics for its tight storyline, performances by the cast, and thematic ambition. Earlier this year, the show was renewed for a seventh season and is expected to be out sometime in 2023.

More details about Riverdale

Riverdale tells the story of Archie and his friends, who deal with various challenges in a frightening town that witnesses several mysterious events. The series' official synopsis on Netflix reads:

''While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery.''

The show has received high praise from critics for its engaging storyline, performances by the cast, and overall tone. It has a massive global fan following and is considered to be one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.

The series stars KJ Apa in the lead role of Archie Andrews. KJ received high praise from critics for his sensational performance in the main role. KJ is best known for his performances in numerous shows and films like Shortland Street, I Still Believe, A Dog's Purpose, and many more.

The series stars several other actors as well, in supporting roles, including:

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Don't miss Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20 on The CW on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

