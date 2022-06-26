What time will Riverdale Season 6 Episode 18 air on The CW? Release date, promo, plot, and more

After a short hiatus of a week, the fan-favorite drama Riverdale is ready to return with a new episode on June 26, 2022. The show, which originally began with the characters of Archie Comics, has slowly evolved into a micro-universe of its own, with this season deviating much further into the world of the supernatural. The reason for the hiatus was perhaps just scheduling issues, with the finale set for the end of July.

Titled Biblical, the upcoming episode will see the gang plan a celebration amidst some biblical mishaps happening around town. Throughout the sixth season, the show has time and again depicted strange events transpiring across the town. This episode may also start preparing the characters for a big finale as there are only four episodes to go after this upcoming one.

Riverdale @CW_Riverdale Care for another helping of #Riverdale secrets? Feast on another episode of Pop’s Pop-Up Video presented by @Smartfood, then stream new episodes free only on The CW! Care for another helping of #Riverdale secrets? Feast on another episode of Pop’s Pop-Up Video presented by @Smartfood, then stream new episodes free only on The CW! https://t.co/zlloxJYJVd

The upcoming episode of Riverdale will air at 9 pm EST on the CW channel.

Riverdale Season 6, Episode 18 promo: Pointing in a not-so-subtle direction?

The fast-paced promo for Riverdale's upcoming episode depicts a lot of events taking place all around town, primarily uncanny and supernatural. A few short scenes in the promo also depict a celebratory setting, perhaps pointing to the planned event mentioned in the synopsis.

The concise synopsis of the upcoming episode, as released by the CW, reads:

"As the gang plan an event celebrating two of their own, strange biblical plaques around town threaten to put a damper on the special day."

Since its premiere in 2017, the one thing that has remained consistent on the show has been the rapidly escalating twists. This episode may also feature some big ones, especially since the occurrences all point to something big in the future. Many of the occurrences around the town will be based on things mentioned in the Bible.

Over the years, Riverdale has adopted an ever-twisting plot, with barely any direction that can be predicted. The show is slated to return for a new season in the 2022-2023 season, perhaps continuing to build on the newly adopted supernatural theme of the sixth season.

With the CW canceling many of its most well-rated shows, most viewers were amazed at Riverdale not wrapping up in its sixth season. However, the seventh season of the show may be its last one with rapidly falling viewership and ratings in the recent seasons.

After the upcoming episode, the show is expected to go on a streak of five consecutive weeks, wrapping things up completely by July 24, 2022. There are five episodes left in the sixth season as of now. It will not be a surprise if the show turns darker and more driven towards a supernatural premise in the coming days.

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said about the sixth season:

"So we thought, well, why don't we do that? Let's imagine that Stephen King or M. Night Shyamalan were in the writers room and we could allow the supernatural from Rivervale to sort of creep in and out suddenly at the edges of our storylines."

When will the upcoming episode of Riverdale air?

Riverdale @CW_Riverdale #Riverdale A crushing invitation. Stream a new episode free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/streamRVRtw A crushing invitation. Stream a new episode free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/streamRVRtw #Riverdale https://t.co/KRIrrg1cci

The upcoming episode of the mystery show will air on June 26, 2022, at 9 pm on The CW channel. It will also be available for streaming on The CW website and application.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far