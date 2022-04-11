What time will Riverdale Season 6, Episode 9 air? Release date, preview clip, plot, and more about The CW show

Riverdale is ready for a new episode this week with Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit. Things are looking exciting for the show, especially with the new supernatural elements thrown into the mix this season. This upcoming episode will air on April 10, 2022.

Inspired by Archie comics from the 1950s, Riverdale deals with the adventures of Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) in a teenage drama setting. However, with last season, there was a time skip, and now it is turning darker and darker as it is heading deeper into the world of supernatural occurrences.

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of The CW drama.

Riverdale Season 6, Episode 9 promo: Old friends turned foes?

The promo for the show's upcoming episode indicates that some old friends are coming back to haunt as new foes. After the major antagonist of the series, Hiram Lodge (played by Mark Consuelos), exited the show permanently in the previous season, the new season brought in someone new to fill the gap.

Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea), a mysterious newcomer, is the person behind the supernatural occurrences in the town now. Despite his motives still not entirely clear, he seems to be a formidable threat to the group. The promo depicts how an angry Jughead wants Percival Pickens to leave town.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by the CW, reads:

"After suspecting that Percival is about to make a big play, Archie, Betty and Jughead warn their friends about his potential threat to the town; Toni finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs."

As the title suggests, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) will be the real focal point in this episode as the leader of the Serpent gang. In the promo, she appears to be in a battle with the rival gang of Ghoulies. Meanwhile, Percival plans to eliminate all the gangs in the town, which will make Toni an obvious target for the mysterious newcomer.

Antonia Negret served as the director for this episode with a script from Danielle Iman.

When will the upcoming episode of Riverdale air?

The upcoming episode of Riverdale will air on April 10, 2022, on the CW channel. It airs at 8 pm ET on Sundays. It will also premiere on the official streaming services of the CW network. Stay tuned for more updates.

