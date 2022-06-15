Who did Ryan Grantham play on Riverdale? Character explored as prosecutors reveal actor had plans to kill Justin Trudeau after killing his mother 

Canadian actor Ryan Grantham had plans to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he brutally killed his mother in March 2020, a British Columbia court heard on June 13.

Grantham pled guilty to second-degree murder after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of her head on March 31, 2020, as she was playing the piano in their British Columbia home.

On June 13, the court heard how Ryan Grantham rehearsed the killing and even made films that were exhibited in court, including a four-minute section filmed in the hours after the death where he admitted to the murder and displayed his mother's corpse.

The next day, he loaded his car with three firearms, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping goods, and a map to Rideau Cottage in Ottawa with the intention of gunning down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Crown prosecutor Michaela Donnelly, citing two psychiatric reports, stated that there was consensus that Grantham was going through a significant phase of clinical depression in the months that followed the murder while retaining an outward impression of being well functioning.

He was also suffering from violent and suicidal thoughts and growing thoughts of self-hatred and remorse over his mother. He might have discontinued attending lectures at Simon Fraser University. According to both sources, he had a cannabis use disorder.

Ryan Grantham's portrayal in Riverdale killed a beloved character of the show

In the crime drama Riverdale, Ryan Grantham played the role of Jeffery Augustine, who killed Archie Andrews' father, Fred Andrews (played by the late actor Luke Perry). In the episode, Jeffery hit him with his father, George Augustine's truck, while Fred was on the side of the road helping a stranded woman.

In one episode of Season 4, titled Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam, Jeffrey is seen breaking into his father's car, driving away, and suddenly hitting Fred Andrews on the side of the road when he was assisting someone.

Ryan Grantham makes a special appearance in the show. (Image via Netflix)

Later, Jeffrey comes home and tells his father about what happened. So, Jeffrey's father surrendered to the police the next day and bonded out. In the evening, they are surprised to see Archie Andrews, who confronts George about his father's hit-and-run death. Archie slaps the wall in rage, wondering what George was doing when he hit Fred Andrews with his vehicle.

Jeffery interrupts and informs Archie that he was driving the automobile. Jeffrey drove when he wasn't permitted to. He apologized to Archie, who then released George.

Ryan Grantham shot his mother because he did not want her to see him commit violence

As for his current court hearing, reports suggest that the 24-year-old actor decided to murder his mother so that she did not see the violence he wanted to commit.

According to Prosecutor Donnelly, while the intention may appear selfless, killing Waite was a fundamentally selfish crime.

"Mr. Grantham was seeking to save his mother from something he was going to do ... That is something different than altruism."

While showcasing the circumstances, Donnelly claimed that Ryan Grantham committed a "heartbreaking breach of trust" in murdering Waite.

"Barbara Waite loved her son very much, was an excellent parent and in her mind had no reason to fear him."

Donnelly stated that using a firearm justifies harsh punishment, adding that Grantham was an experienced gun user and former gun club member. She emphasized that in the months preceding the murders, he purchased a new gun despite being aware of his issues with violent and murderous intentions.

Donnelly stated that the circumstances of the case were more akin to first-degree murder than manslaughter since he had opportunities to rethink. At the same time, he loaded and unloaded his .22 caliber gun on the day of the murder and then sat on the townhouse steps for over 15 minutes, pondering what to do.

Ryan Grantham left Squamish the day after the murder, leaving his mother's remains behind, planning to drive 50 hours to Ottawa to assassinate Justin Trudeau. He tested a Molotov cocktail in an isolated spot before going.

He traveled as far as Hope before turning around, planning to execute an act of mass violence at SFU or another venue. That night, he surrendered to Vancouver police.

