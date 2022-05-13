Hilarious meme floods internet after Riverdale survives The CW cancellation spree

After numerous shows were dropped by the CW channel, including the likes of Batwoman and Naomi, the network renewed Riverdale for a seventh season, something that was wholly unexpected. The show started as a popular one on the channel in 2017, but the ratings and the story both began to deteriorate over time.
Only a handful of people expected Riverdale to survive the canceling spree of CW after seven TV shows bore the brunt on Thursday, including shows like Naomi, which just wrapped up its first successful season. There have been numerous protests against canceling certain shows like DC's Legends of Tomorrow.
With the renewal of Riverdale, fans took to social media handles like Twitter to celebrate and commemorate the show in their hilarious way- through memes.
No break for Riverdale as multiple shows get canceled
The show started as Archie's comics-inspired high-school drama series that often incorporated supernatural elements. Though opening to great acclaim, the show overstayed its welcome after season 5, where the main characters went from high-school students to young adults in their mid-20s.
Moreover, the first five seasons dealt with real-world events. The sixth season introduced supernatural events, dragging the story out in a completely different direction.
Since these new twists were incorporated into Riverdale, rumors of its cancellation have been doing the rounds. But the series continues to survive, even in the brutal spree of cancellation the network is currently on. This could be attributed to the rumors of the CW network's sale in the near future.
Speaking about renewals, chairman and CEO of The CW Network Mark Pedowitz said:
"As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond. These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multi-platform footprint."
The latest list of canceled shows includes Naomi, Legacies, 4400, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark, Charmed, and Dynasty. Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow also followed suit.
Fans react to Riverdale's renewal with memes
Memes have become the most popular mode of communication. After announcing the long-running show's renewal, social media platforms such as Twitter flooded with memes expressing how the fans felt about the renewal.
