Hilarious meme floods internet after Riverdale survives The CW cancellation spree

After numerous shows were dropped by the CW channel, including the likes of Batwoman and Naomi, the network renewed Riverdale for a seventh season, something that was wholly unexpected. The show started as a popular one on the channel in 2017, but the ratings and the story both began to deteriorate over time.

Only a handful of people expected Riverdale to survive the canceling spree of CW after seven TV shows bore the brunt on Thursday, including shows like Naomi, which just wrapped up its first successful season. There have been numerous protests against canceling certain shows like DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

With the renewal of Riverdale, fans took to social media handles like Twitter to celebrate and commemorate the show in their hilarious way- through memes.

No break for Riverdale as multiple shows get canceled

The show started as Archie's comics-inspired high-school drama series that often incorporated supernatural elements. Though opening to great acclaim, the show overstayed its welcome after season 5, where the main characters went from high-school students to young adults in their mid-20s.

Moreover, the first five seasons dealt with real-world events. The sixth season introduced supernatural events, dragging the story out in a completely different direction.

margaret🪷 @corporaInik riverdale whenever anything gets cancelled riverdale whenever anything gets cancelled https://t.co/leNeMbnqVR

Since these new twists were incorporated into Riverdale, rumors of its cancellation have been doing the rounds. But the series continues to survive, even in the brutal spree of cancellation the network is currently on. This could be attributed to the rumors of the CW network's sale in the near future.

Speaking about renewals, chairman and CEO of The CW Network Mark Pedowitz said:

"As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond. These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multi-platform footprint."

The latest list of canceled shows includes Naomi, Legacies, 4400, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark, Charmed, and Dynasty. Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow also followed suit.

Fans react to Riverdale's renewal with memes

Memes have become the most popular mode of communication. After announcing the long-running show's renewal, social media platforms such as Twitter flooded with memes expressing how the fans felt about the renewal.

Check out some reactions below.

🌸itskeonluv🌸 @itsskeonluv29 Riverdale fighting for its life while every other show is being cancelled on the CW Riverdale fighting for its life while every other show is being cancelled on the CW https://t.co/QbwAaLrnvy

𝚕𝚎𝚢𝚕𝚊 🍒 @leylanocontext the riverdale cast hearing every other cw show got cancelled except theirs the riverdale cast hearing every other cw show got cancelled except theirs https://t.co/pET5V3PS37

🌸itskeonluv🌸 @itsskeonluv29 Lili Reinhart when she finds out Riverdale survived the Great CW Massacre Lili Reinhart when she finds out Riverdale survived the Great CW Massacre https://t.co/TARSbYnKcU

ignacio @iignaciioooooo @keyon I’m mad they cancelled dynasty but let riverdale air like I’m pissed @keyon I’m mad they cancelled dynasty but let riverdale air like I’m pissed https://t.co/JLZrTOPxTE

bad dracula @milfrectioner cw canceled all the other shows because riverdale will be on 7 days a week i know that’s right! cw canceled all the other shows because riverdale will be on 7 days a week i know that’s right! https://t.co/yoDg10yjaO

Despite the hilarious response, the show will be back soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

