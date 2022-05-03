Fans rally to save DC's Legends of Tomorrow after The CW cancels superhero show after 7 seasons

Unfortunately for DC fans, CW recently canceled the long-running superhero show set in the Arrowverse, DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

As expected, this came as a huge shock to the fans, who were not willing to part with the series at this juncture. Moreover, the end of the seventh season did not offer a satisfying conclusion to the show, leaving it on an important cliffhanger.

While the reason for the cancelation is unclear, showrunner Kento Shimizu confirmed the news on Twitter, saying CW has let them know that Legends of Tomorrow will not be renewed.

Needless to say, fans of the show were very displeased with the channel's decision and took to social media sites to express their disapproval.

Beebos Legends Podcast @BeebosLegends Lots of shows have been saved by the fans in the past. There’s no reason why we can’t #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow QUOTE TWEET & COMMENT - search the # and spread the love. #LegendsOfTomorrow we’ve got this!!! Be LOUD! Lots of shows have been saved by the fans in the past. There’s no reason why we can’t #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow QUOTE TWEET & COMMENT - search the # and spread the love. #LegendsOfTomorrow we’ve got this!!! Be LOUD!

Soon after this, fans even started a rally to bring back DC's Legends of Tomorrow. An online petition to renew the show has already reached a high number of signatures, and the protests continue to grow.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fans react to series cancellation

Fans of the CW show have expressed their disapproval after news of the acclaimed show's cancelation broke out.

The showrunners and actors also expressed their sadness upon hearing the news. Kento Shimizu said in a Twitter post:

"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

Similarly, actress Caity Lotz posted on her Instagram account:

"I am bummed. And I'm sad. I'm going to miss it so much. I'm going to miss our amazing cast and crew, but at the same time I recognise how lucky I have been to be able to play Sara Lance for this long."

As grateful as the cast and crew of the series are to their viewers, fans have decided not to give up their battle for another season.

Campaign #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow

Hi everybody! While the show got cancelled and the news made us feel devastated, we believe it is not time to give up yet!



We encourage everyone to sign the petition below and add



The legends don't go quietly!

Michael Patterson @michaelp93



People across the world love this show & these characters. You have a commitment to give them, the cast and crew the ending they deserve.



#LegendsOfTomorrow If a show is successful enough to run for seven seasons, it’s successful enough to warrant a two-hour TV movie finale.People across the world love this show & these characters. You have a commitment to give them, the cast and crew the ending they deserve. If a show is successful enough to run for seven seasons, it’s successful enough to warrant a two-hour TV movie finale. People across the world love this show & these characters. You have a commitment to give them, the cast and crew the ending they deserve. #LegendsOfTomorrow https://t.co/v16OsN53iJ

Nique | #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow @MarvelouslyLoki @KatLee1717 @Asylum_Wolf1234 @LoTWritersRoom That would be ideal, but I don't think the fans would want to send anything to that network right now. People are still mad. But we are still campaigning. Signing petitions, getting attention from other networks, and tweeting #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow is all we can do for now @KatLee1717 @Asylum_Wolf1234 @LoTWritersRoom That would be ideal, but I don't think the fans would want to send anything to that network right now. People are still mad. But we are still campaigning. Signing petitions, getting attention from other networks, and tweeting #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow is all we can do for now 😊

Rob Ramos @robramosdesign @michaelp93 They could do a back door episode with the flash. The Legends are stuck in the past. So they leave clues for the Flash to find them and bring them back to present. All while wrapping up each characters individual stories. @michaelp93 They could do a back door episode with the flash. The Legends are stuck in the past. So they leave clues for the Flash to find them and bring them back to present. All while wrapping up each characters individual stories.

NaviNabob @NaviNabob @michaelp93 One last 3 part crossover with Batwoman. Give each show one episode to tie up their main stories and one last crossover in Gotham where they make a final stand. @michaelp93 One last 3 part crossover with Batwoman. Give each show one episode to tie up their main stories and one last crossover in Gotham where they make a final stand.

Fans also expressed their disbelief after the cancelation of Batwoman, another acclaimed CW show.

TCadman

What the CW Discovery did was like sucking us in to a 7 volume novel series and then abruptly pulling the last book. They betrayed the fans.

That SUCKS!

That SUCKS! @michaelp93 Agreed!What the CW Discovery did was like sucking us in to a 7 volume novel series and then abruptly pulling the last book. They betrayed the fans.That SUCKS! @michaelp93 Agreed!What the CW Discovery did was like sucking us in to a 7 volume novel series and then abruptly pulling the last book. They betrayed the fans.That SUCKS!

Michael Patterson



The network starting to cancel its superhero shows could mean the beginning of the end for the linear superhero TV era.



The Arrowverse started that era. I don't want it to end.



#LegendsOfTomorrow #Batwoman Superhero shows rarely worked on network TV outside of The CW.The network starting to cancel its superhero shows could mean the beginning of the end for the linear superhero TV era.The Arrowverse started that era. I don’t want it to end. Superhero shows rarely worked on network TV outside of The CW. The network starting to cancel its superhero shows could mean the beginning of the end for the linear superhero TV era.The Arrowverse started that era. I don’t want it to end. #LegendsOfTomorrow #Batwoman https://t.co/ILoc4fHpuF

Bam Smack Pow



#LegendsOfTomorrow

"Life is beautiful and terrible, all at the same time. But if we're only living part of it, then we're not living at all."

Gabe⚡️🔊❄️ @UniverseOfFlash 🏾 #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow #LegendsOfTomorrow Another show that deserved better & a proper ending. Idk why @TheCW canned Legends but the cast & crew deserve the opportunity to end on their terms. @HBOMaxHelp , y’all be willing to consider taking them in for one last go too? Another show that deserved better & a proper ending. Idk why @TheCW canned Legends but the cast & crew deserve the opportunity to end on their terms. @HBOMaxHelp, y’all be willing to consider taking them in for one last go too? 😔🙏🏾 #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow #LegendsOfTomorrow https://t.co/RSbyrqe9Ms

The lack of a proper conclusion to the show has angered the fans even further. The campaign for the renewal of DC's Legends of Tomorrow is rapidly gaining momentum, and the network is bound to take notice soon.

A fan named Alexis Sullivan has started a petition on Change.org demanding the renewal of the show. It currently has 13,888 signatures.

It's not certain what this campaign will do, but if it does convince the network to issue a renewal, it would be a huge victory for television fans across the world.

