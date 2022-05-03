Fans rally to save DC's Legends of Tomorrow after The CW cancels superhero show after 7 seasons

Unfortunately for DC fans, CW recently canceled the long-running superhero show set in the Arrowverse, DC's Legends of Tomorrow.
As expected, this came as a huge shock to the fans, who were not willing to part with the series at this juncture. Moreover, the end of the seventh season did not offer a satisfying conclusion to the show, leaving it on an important cliffhanger.
While the reason for the cancelation is unclear, showrunner Kento Shimizu confirmed the news on Twitter, saying CW has let them know that Legends of Tomorrow will not be renewed.
Needless to say, fans of the show were very displeased with the channel's decision and took to social media sites to express their disapproval.
Soon after this, fans even started a rally to bring back DC's Legends of Tomorrow. An online petition to renew the show has already reached a high number of signatures, and the protests continue to grow.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fans react to series cancellation
Fans of the CW show have expressed their disapproval after news of the acclaimed show's cancelation broke out.
The showrunners and actors also expressed their sadness upon hearing the news. Kento Shimizu said in a Twitter post:
"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."
Similarly, actress Caity Lotz posted on her Instagram account:
"I am bummed. And I'm sad. I'm going to miss it so much. I'm going to miss our amazing cast and crew, but at the same time I recognise how lucky I have been to be able to play Sara Lance for this long."
As grateful as the cast and crew of the series are to their viewers, fans have decided not to give up their battle for another season.
Fans also expressed their disbelief after the cancelation of Batwoman, another acclaimed CW show.
The lack of a proper conclusion to the show has angered the fans even further. The campaign for the renewal of DC's Legends of Tomorrow is rapidly gaining momentum, and the network is bound to take notice soon.
A fan named Alexis Sullivan has started a petition on Change.org demanding the renewal of the show. It currently has 13,888 signatures.
It's not certain what this campaign will do, but if it does convince the network to issue a renewal, it would be a huge victory for television fans across the world.