What time will Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19 air on The CW? Release date, plot and more explored

Riverdale, the American Drama series, is returning with the nineteenth episode of its sixth season on CW. The current season is nearing its end and fans are anticipating some exciting twists and turns for the finale, which will air on July 31, 2022.

The episode was supposed to be released a week ago, but due to the fourth of July celebrations across multiple networks, it was shifted to this week. Following widespread discontent, creators placated fans by releasing a plot synopsis for the episode. With that being said, Witches of Riverdale was released today, July 10, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET for viewers' pleasure.

What to expect in episode 19 of Riverdale season 6?

The story follows four teenagers who try and uncover the evil secrets of a murder that took place in the show's eponymous town. According to the official synopsis of the show:

After a teenager was murdered within the town of Riverdale, a group of teenagers, the jock Archie, the girl next door Betty, the new girl Veronica and the outcast Jughead try to unravel the evils lurking within this seemingly innocent town.

As the series nears its end, fans are excited to see what new mystery the group has in store for us. The synopsis of episode 19 states:

“When several of their own fall prey to Percival’s latest plan, Cheryl calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman for help. Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie an ultimatum.”

Among other exciting elements, this episode will feature a guest star, Sabrina the Witch, played by Kiernan Shipka. This will be her second appearance on the show. Riverdale's main cast includes KJ Apa playing Archie, Lili Reinhart playing Betty, Camila Mendes playing Veronica and Cole Sprouse as Jughead.

Other cast members featured in Season 6 Episode 19 include Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Charles Melton as Reggie and Chris O'Shea as Percival. The main characters of the show have been inspired by Archies comics.

The series also stars Madchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook. Episode 19 has been written by Roberto Aguirre – Sacasa and Chrissy Maroon. It was directed by Alex Pillai.

Who has arrived in episode 19 of Riverdale season 6?

As mentioned, Riverdale was delayed due to the Fourth of July celebrations. The latest episode titled Witches of Riverdale was released today, July 10, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

Watch the short teaser for the episode here, below:

The teaser shows that Sabrina is now here to help the protagonists undertake their latest plan. Packed with adventure, excitement and danger, episode 19 promises to be a rollercoaster ride for viewers.

Riverdale airs its new episodes every week on CW. The series also makes the episodes available on Netflix. The only caveat is that the streamer will get the new episode a day after its release on CW.

Catch Riverdale's all-new episode on CW today, July 10, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far