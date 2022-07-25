Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast list: Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney and others to star in HBO Max reboot

The upcoming HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin features a talented cast including Bailee Madison and Chandler Kinney, among many others. The show focuses on a group of young girls whose lives are disrupted by an anonymous assailant's frightening messages.

The series will drop on HBO Max on July 28, 2022. The first three episodes will be released on the same day, following which two episodes will drop every week. The final three episodes will air on August 18, 2022. With that said, read on to find out more details about the cast of the series.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast list: Bailee Madison and others in pivotal roles

1) Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams

Bailee Madison plays the role of Imogen Adams in the series. As an actress, Madison has appeared in various films and shows over the years. These include Wizards of Waverly Place, Trophy Wife, The Fosters, A Week Away, and many more. Madison looked promising in the trailer, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from the talented actress.

2) Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe

Chandler Kinney plays the character Tabby Haworthe in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Per HBO Max, Tabby is ''an aspiring filmmaker'.' She's ''smart, outgoing and positive and encourages the other girls to speak up, find their voices and take up space.''

The young, promising actress is known for her work on Lethal Weapon, K.C. Undercover, and Disney's Zombies 2. Apart from acting, Kinney is also a skilled singer and dancer.

3) Maia Reficco as Noa Oliver

Another young and exciting talent, Maia Reficco dons the role of Noa Oliver in the series. Noa has been described by HBO Max as ''sarcastic, spunky, and loyal to her friends.''

Reficco is best known for her performances as Kally in Nickelodeon's popular telenovela, Kally's Mashup. She's also a talented singer who's made her foray into the music industry.

4) Malia Pyles as Minnie ''Mouse'' Honrada

Actress Malia Pyles stars as Minnie Honrada in the show. Pyles is best known for her work on Memoria, Bella and the Bulldogs, and Baskets. In the trailer shared by HBO Max for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Pyles looks impressive, portraying her character with astonishing charm and effortlessness. It'll be interesting to see how her character pans out on the show.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars numerous others in significant supporting roles, including:

Zaria as Faran Bryant

Alex Aiono as Shawn

Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley

Ben Cook as Henry

Lea Salonga as Elodie

A quick look at Pretty Little Liars: Original trailer and plot

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin centers around four girls whose lives are in turmoil after an unknown assailant starts sending them mysterious messages. A brief synopsis of the show, according to HBO Max's official YouTube channel, reads:

''Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.''

With a gripping trailer full of intriguing characters and frightening moments, viewers can expect an entertaining experience.

Don't miss Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET (Tentative).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far