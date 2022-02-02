How I Met Your Mother: 5 actors who passed away

How I Met Your Mother stands its ground as one of the most treasured modern sitcoms. The show started in 2005, became a CBS knockout and ended in 2014. The sitcom narrates the story of Ted and his friends while also introducing us to great actors and their on-screen characters.

The show is the perfect balance of romance, friendship, comedy, laughter, and heartbreak. How I Met Your Mother shows life happening, with people moving on and relationships changing.

Loved by many and forgotten by none, these actors have now moved on separate paths since HIMYM's conclusion. Some of our favorite characters have passed away leaving the team incomplete.

Five How I Met Your Mother actors who passed away

1.) Bob Saget

Apart from doing on-stage stand-up comedies, Bob Saget was also known to have voiced the character of old Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother. As Ted Mosby, he narrated to his children the event that led to him meeting their mother.

2.) Orson Bean

Orson Bean played the role of Bob, Robin's boyfriend in this classic show. In an episode titled Slapsgiving, which aired in 2007, Bob aka Orson Bean made his appearance.

Other than that, the actor was popular for his vital role on The Tonight Show. Unfortunately, the actor passed away in 2020 in a car accident.

3.) Alan Thicke

Alan Thicke maintained his Canadian lineage on the show close at hand with Robin as her father on How I Met Your Mother. He made his appearance in four episodes doing justice to his character in the short while.

Not many fans know of his role in Gowing Pains that, in 1988, helped him achieve a Golden Globe nomination. An actor as well as a composer, he knew his way well both on-screen and behind the scenes.

From Emmy nominations to starring in Fuller House, he achieved great success before passing away in 2016.

4.) Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. https://t.co/Yk2a90CHIM

Alex Trebek made an appearance on How I Met Your Mother as himself to host a fictional series. He was a precious game show personality in America and that's what brought him to the show in season 8.

He set a Guinness World record by hosting more than 8000 game show episodes. Trebek was also one of the most marvelous game show hosts, which can be backed by his eight Daytime Emmy Awards. He claimed to have lived a great life before passing away in November 2020.

5.) Peter Boganovich

Variety @Variety Peter Bogdanovich — whose “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon” solidified his reputation as one of the most important filmmakers in the New Hollywood of the ’70s — has died at 82. bit.ly/3Gemmqg Peter Bogdanovich — whose “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon” solidified his reputation as one of the most important filmmakers in the New Hollywood of the ’70s — has died at 82. bit.ly/3Gemmqg https://t.co/QXbqp9zoJ7

Peter Boganovich was an actor, historian, director, and producer. Looking back at his heritage, they found it suitable to bring him to the show as himself.

As director, the star accomplished eight nominations at the Academy Awards for his 1971 movie called The Last Picture. Several other hits followed right after. He died on January 6, 2022 after playing his final character in Nightwalker, a short film.

Their loss is felt deeply everyday because they gave structure to this hit sitcom. How I Met Your Mother even influenced an original on Hulu called How I Met Your Father. Here's your sign to watch this show if you are a HIMYM fan.

