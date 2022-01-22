‘Love on the Road’ cast list: Erin Cahill, Jesse Hutch and others in UPtv rom-com drama

UPtv is all set to premiere Love on the Road, a new rom-com movie, which revolves around Abby, the host of a restaurant makeover show, and Tom Billings, the owner of a diner.

Abby likes her job because of her love for cooking, but her show has gotten an ultimatum and might get canceled. Her friend and show director Kenna convinces her to hit the road and do restaurant makeovers.

A roadside diner in Minnesota catches their eye, and they meet owner Tom and his family in disguise. Along the way, Abby and Tom fall in love, but the truth might destroy their spark.

The official synopsis of Love on the Road reads:

“When restaurant makeover show host Abby gets a new assignment to turn a rustic small-town diner into a place on the culinary map, she knows she’s way out of her element. But as Abby and diner owner Tom spend time together in and out of the kitchen, Abby discovers the joy of good comfort food, a place she just might call home, and a thing she just might call love.”

Meet the cast of ‘Love on the Road’

1) Erin Cahill

Erin Jessica Cahill is a talented actress who has appeared in 126 projects to date. Some of her work includes Cut to the Chase, Power Rangers Time Force, Resident Evil, Sleepy Hollow, Grey’s Anatomy, Saving Grace, and General Hospital.

She will play Abby’s role in the upcoming UPtv flick. In personal life, she is married to music composer Paul Freeman.

Cahill started her acting journey at the age of four in her mother’s local high school production. She has also won beauty pageants, including Miss Pre-Teen Virginia.

2) Jesse Hutch

Jesse Hutch is a Canadian actor, director, writer, producer, and stuntman. He is known for Batwoman, Project Blue Book, Wu Assassins, Stake Out, Arrow, and True Justice.

He won an award for his performance in Ghosts of Europe (2012) and was nominated Best Actor for Perilaxis (2018) at several film festivals.

In Love on the Road, he portrays the role of Tom Billings. Hutch, who is a fitness enthusiast, is married with three children.

3) Francesca Bianchi

Francesca Bianchi plays Kenna, Abby’s friend and show director, in the new UPtv drama. The actress is also a producer and a teacher of script analysis.

Some of her television series and movie credits include A Million Little Things, My Best Friend’s Bouquet, My Wife’s Secret Life, The Colour of Eden, and House Husbands.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Love on the Road also stars Mile Bursac (Claire Billings), Tanja Dixon-Warren (Aunt Marge), Scott Bellis (Bill), Eva De Viveiros (Becca) and Anthony Santiago (Raphael Sabatini).

Also Read Article Continues below

Directed by Robert Lieberman, the romantic drama will premiere Sunday, January 23, at 7.00 pm ET on UPtv.

Edited by Saman