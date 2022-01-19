Who are Gil and Kelly Bates? All about ‘Bringing Up Bates’ cast as UPtv cancels Season 11 renewal

UPtv’s family reality show, Bringing Up Bates, has entertained viewers for ten seasons. However, the network confirmed that the season renewal had been canceled, so there will be no Season 11.

The long-running series is about a married couple, Gil and Kelly Bates, and their 19 children. After ten successful seasons, UPtv decided to focus on new shows this year.

A statement issued by the network read:

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon.”

The official Instagram handle of Bringing Up Bates shared the statement.

The Bates family also issued a statement confirming the news and thanking the network. It stated:

“We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!”

It further read:

“Filming and opening up our home has been both rewarding and challenging, but there are not enough words we could say to show appreciation for the amazing film crew and all of the staff who have invested so much time into making this show possible.”

Bringing Up Bates premiered on UPtv in 2015, and Season 10 ended in 2021. However, the network’s site still reads that Season 11 will begin in February this year.

Meet the family from ‘Bringing Up Bates’

Gil and Kelly Bates are parents who got married in December 1987. From 1988 to 2012, they became parents to nine boys and ten girls. Over the years, most of their children got married and had children, making the Bringing Up Bates couple grandparents of 14 grandkids.

Before Bringing Up Bates, the reality TV stars made their television debut in 2012 with United Bates of America. They are also friends with Michelle and Jim Duggar, the stars of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at Gil and Kelly’s children (from eldest to youngest):

1) Zachary Bates: The first child of the Bates couple is married to Whitney Perkins and has four kids: Bradley, Kaci, Khloe, and Jadon.

2) Michaela Bates: She’s a nursing student who tied the knot with Brandon Keilen in 2015.

3) Erin Bates: The third child of the Bates is Erin, who has five kids with her husband, Chad Paine. The couple welcomed their fifth child this month.

4) Lawson Bates: He is a singer and a reserve deputy at Sherrif’s Department, Anderson County.

5) Nathan Bates: After parting ways with ex-fiance Ashley Salyer, the EMT proposed Esther Keyes last May. He also has a private pilot license.

6) Alyssa Bates: She is married to John Webster and has four kids — Allie, Lexi, Zoey, and newborn Maci.

7) Tori Bates: She and her husband Bobby Smith are parents to Kade, Kolter, and daughter Charlotte.

8) Trace Bates: He is in law enforcement.

9) Carlin Bates: Her daughter with husband Evan Stewart was diagnosed with a heart condition.

10) Josie Bates: She and her husband Kelton Balka are the parents of two daughters.

11) Katie Bates: The Crown college alum is in a relationship with Travis Clark

12) Jackson Bates: He is a high school graduate.

13) Warden Bates: He is a teen student.

14) Isaiah Bates: He is called the “tallest Bates family member.”

15) Addallee Bates: She suffers from hearing loss and thus wears hearing aids.

16) Ellie Bates: The teenager is described as “spunky and adventurous”.

17) Callie Bates: She is the youngest daughter among the 19 children.

18) Jud Bates: He is the preteen in the family

19) Jeb Bates: The youngest was born in 2012.

While viewers will miss the family onscreen, the Bringing Up Bates couple has assured their fans in the statement that they’ll keep them updated about the family.

Edited by Ravi Iyer