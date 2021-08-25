Bringing up Bates: Erin is expecting a fifth child after contracting COVID twice and undergoing three surgeries

On Tuesday, Erin and Chad Bates announced their fifth child, who is due soon. The Bringing Up Bates couple is already parents to four kids: Charles Steven IV (6), Brooklyn Elise (5), Everly Hope (3), and Holland Grace (22 months).

The couple announced:

"YES!!! We ARE EXPECTING…and still pinching ourselves to see if it’s real! God is so good!

A few months ago, Erin was unsure of this conviction given the multiple obstacles in her way.

Erin contracted COVID twice and had three surgeries

Before conceiving her fifth baby, Erin tested positive for COVID twice, which further deteriorated her health. Speaking to US Weekly, she discussed how COVID exacerbated her "female issues and caused a lot of internal bleeding."

Erin further added:

“So with the first surgery, they just removed all of the blood. The second surgery, they ended up taking out one of my ovaries. And then the last surgery, they removed most of my second ovary. So right now, we’re just dealing with trying to balance hormones with hormone therapy and stuff like that."

Multiple surgeries left Erin with one third of an ovary. Hence, she was over the moon to learn that she is pregnant again.

Erin thought pregnant post-surgery would be a miracle

Previously, the mother-of-four said that it would be a "miracle" if she were to conceive again, given that her ovary is "scarred" from the surgeries.

“So at this point, it’s not in the question at all, which is sad because me and Chad always talked about having at least 10 children, but you never know what God has for the future."

She suffered miscarriages due to a blood-clotting issue

The road to motherhood was not paved with roses. She endured miscarriages and several health complications to be where she is today.

In 2015, in an interview with People, Erin said the couple was relieved because hers was an at-risk pregnancy. She explained:

"Going through a miscarriage is one of the hardest things. You build up all these expectations, and you prepare, and you have the date in your mind, and it’s just it’s heartbreaking when that ends. It’s like your world’s been crushed."

Despite the struggles, Erin and Chad stuck together, taking it one day at a time. Even today, she can lay back knowing Chad will take care of the rest.

Edited by Srijan Sen