Paige provides update after emergency surgery
Former WWE Divas Champion Paige is now recovering after having had to undergo emergency surgery. The procedure was to remove an ovarian cyst.
Paige's boyfriend Ronnie Radke made the announcement on Twitter after his band cancelled a show in California.
Paige herself has now taken to social media to let everyone know that the procedure went great, and that she is doing fine. She called it just another minor 'speed bump', and added that she's now pain free.
Paige had earlier taken to Instagram to thank her boyfriend, who had rushed home from a tour to help her get through the procedure.
"Thank you to @ronnieradke for getting on a plane from tour and rushing to be by my side. What we thought was something scarier ended up having an emergency surgery to remove a massive cyst on my ovary. Life is precious and so is my boyfriend," she said on her stories.
The last time Paige was seen on WWE programming was when her former clients, The Kabuki Warriors, turned on her, with Asuka spraying her with the green mist. Paige has been a regular on WWE Backstage Tuesday nights on Fox Sports 1, although she did not appear on this week's show.
We here at Sportskeeda wish Paige a speedy recovery and sincerely hope that this is the final speed bump in what is destined to be a long and healthy life.Published 05 Mar 2020, 20:48 IST