Paige provides update after emergency surgery

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige is now recovering after having had to undergo emergency surgery. The procedure was to remove an ovarian cyst.

Paige's boyfriend Ronnie Radke made the announcement on Twitter after his band cancelled a show in California.

Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7 — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020

Paige herself has now taken to social media to let everyone know that the procedure went great, and that she is doing fine. She called it just another minor 'speed bump', and added that she's now pain free.

Just an update. I’m fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I’m used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M8hVRSKlYV — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 5, 2020

Paige had earlier taken to Instagram to thank her boyfriend, who had rushed home from a tour to help her get through the procedure.

"Thank you to @ronnieradke for getting on a plane from tour and rushing to be by my side. What we thought was something scarier ended up having an emergency surgery to remove a massive cyst on my ovary. Life is precious and so is my boyfriend," she said on her stories.

The last time Paige was seen on WWE programming was when her former clients, The Kabuki Warriors, turned on her, with Asuka spraying her with the green mist. Paige has been a regular on WWE Backstage Tuesday nights on Fox Sports 1, although she did not appear on this week's show.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Paige a speedy recovery and sincerely hope that this is the final speed bump in what is destined to be a long and healthy life.