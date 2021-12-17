Grey's Anatomy mid-season finale: Fans react to Kai and Amelia, Owen's fall, and more

What an episode it was for Grey's Anatomy. The popular ABC medical drama just aired its mid-season finale. Fans of the long-running series know that finales are a special time for the TV show.

Fans of Grey's Anatomy had a gala time on today's episode as they stepped out to comment on the new developments and plot twists of an overall intense episode.

💭 @pickdempeo2 MEREDITH GREY MENTIONING DEREK 😭😭😭😭 I AM NOT OKAYY #GreysAnatomy MEREDITH GREY MENTIONING DEREK 😭😭😭😭 I AM NOT OKAYY #GreysAnatomy

However, what caught the eye of the fandom was Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) and Amelia Shepherd's (Caterina Scorsone) kiss, which was unfortunately also the moment of Lincoln's (Chris Carmack) heartbreak.

'Grey's Anatomy': New Amelia and Kai fandom in the making?

The episode, titled "It Came Upon A Midnight Clear," not only had some edge-of-the-seat action from the medical chiefs but also had some great emotional moments that dealt with some of the character's feelings in a very intriguing way.

Link realized his love for Amelia a bit too late. By the time he figured out that he does not need to marry her and that her presence is enough for him, she had already made up her mind to move on. In fact, when Link does rush in to find her, he sees her kissing Kai, indicating he has lost her once and for all.

Fans of Grey's Anatomy, however, really seemed to enjoy this new development and Twitter was flooded with fans applauding this.

jess💚 @elizabvthsloane Kaimelia shippers and Owen Hunt haters watching #GreysAnatomy mid season finale Kaimelia shippers and Owen Hunt haters watching #GreysAnatomy mid season finale https://t.co/y1hVGmlnfT

Derek is mentioned after a long time

Long-term fans of Grey's Anatomy had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) talking about Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Owen falls off the edge in breathtaking final minutes

Dr. Owen (Kevin McKid) had a busy episode, one involving a heart transplant and a deadly car crash. The final moments of the episode saw the car, in which he was stuck, go over the edge of a cliff. Not everyone was an Owen fan, so reactions have varied. However, many believe he is still alive.

Ezra May @missezramay



• Towen deserve rights 😩

• Owen can’t get away with ‘illegal activity’

• They wouldn’t dare make Teddy a double widow!

• Kevin is signed on until S20, we can’t waste his acting skillz



#GreysAnatomy Just in case anyone’s freaking out like I am, Owen will survive because:• Towen deserve rights 😩• Owen can’t get away with ‘illegal activity’• They wouldn’t dare make Teddy a double widow!• Kevin is signed on until S20, we can’t waste his acting skillz Just in case anyone’s freaking out like I am, Owen will survive because:• Towen deserve rights 😩• Owen can’t get away with ‘illegal activity’• They wouldn’t dare make Teddy a double widow!• Kevin is signed on until S20, we can’t waste his acting skillz #GreysAnatomy

Sandra 🏳️‍🌈✨🇵🇭 @SandrasWatching I literally jumped up from my couch screaming and cheering when that car went over the cliff with Owen!! I am glowing right now 🥰 #GreysAnatomy I literally jumped up from my couch screaming and cheering when that car went over the cliff with Owen!! I am glowing right now 🥰 #GreysAnatomy

The show will return post the break. But until then, fans will have to wait for further developments. Until then, stay tuned.

