'Grey's Anatomy' recap: All about today's fairytale

Grey's Anatomy's latest episode is titled "Today was a Fairytale". It brings back the familiar faces of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) after the attention they got on the Thanksgiving episode.

This episode of Grey's Anatomy, unlike the previous one, has real cases. Additionally, it features an actual struggle with Meredith desperate to get back home in time for Christmas. Meanwhile, a frustrated Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallahager) is pushing for quick and effective results on a Parkinson's research, which Meredith is a part of.

Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) have a high moment in this episode of Grey's Anatomy helping save a life when an accident occurs during a children's play. Miranda Bailey (Chandra WIlson) is affected by Meredith's absence in a Med School fair, ending up having no one to replace her.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 recap: The tough doctor

Dr. Hamilton's worsening Parkinson's made him force Meredith to stay back and work on a project to cure Parkinson's disease. He insisted that Meredith be ready for surgery. Hamilton's behavior was triggered by an accident caused because of a paralyzed foot due to his illness.

He gave her an ultimatum: Meredith had to be ready for the surgery by the end of the day or Hamilton would pull the plug on the research.

Meredith considers walking away as she doesn't want to miss Christmas with her kids and had planned to fly to Seattle. She had already missed Thanksgiving and it was very important to her to give her kids time. However, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) asks Meredith to reconsider given the impact of this research on the public if it works out.

Jo and Link's great save

Jo and Link, while out to see a play with their children on their off day, witness an accident. During the play, an actor is trying to climb up for a particular scene, but falls down and things get pretty serious. It is revealed that he has a heart condition and a fall like that could possibly kill him.

Luckily, Jo and Link's presence in the theater becomes the key to saving him, they provide first aid and help him keep breathing as the ambulance arrives. They effectively manage to do so and get the man to the hospital. It turns out this guy had a best friend, serving as his only family.

The guy's best friend, who was secretly in love with him, made Link and Jo ponder over their own relationship, though not in a visual or verbal sense.

Meredith getting her groove back

Meredith decided to perform a surgery to get her back in habit before the big breakthrough surgery takes place. This was Nick's idea and he was excited to see Meredith in action from close range. He did not mention that the guy whose surgery it was, was his childhood best friend.

When Meredith finds out, she makes Nick leave the operation theater.

Ameila has a breakthrough in their research confirming over ninety percent efficiency. Hamilton regrets yelling at Meredith but he tries to explain his side of the story. Meredith's other surgery was also a success.

The end of the episode sees Jo finding out that Link had a crush on her, which lead to a lot of 'what could have been' open up.

All in all, it indeed was a fairy-tale episode with all things working out well.

When is Grey's Anatomy set to return?

Also Read Article Continues below

Grey's Anatomy will return the following week on December 16, 2021. It is expected to be a holiday special episode and will air at 9 PM E.T on the ABC network. Stay tuned for more updates on Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan