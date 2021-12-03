'Grey's Anatomy' preview: Nick and Meredith in the making?

The last episode of Grey's Anatomy left fans off at a very interesting juncture. The new season (season 18) had so far teased something going on between Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo); the casual flirtations, the eye contacts and the very caring attitude to each other. When it finally happened, we did not have a chance to witness it properly.

S18 E6 of Grey's Anatomy, a Thanksgiving special, finally gave Nick and Meredith a much deserved breakthrough. But not much was explored post that as the show went on a two-week long break for Thanksgiving. Now, it is hard to decide what to expect of this new relationship between Nick and Meredith.

The upcoming episode teases an advancement in Nick and Meredith's relationship and also hints at the return of some familiar characters.

'Grey's Anatomy' quick recap

Reeling from the more serious and intense cases that were a staple in the episodes prior to the Thanksgiving special, especially the one with the pipeline explosions, the show took a much deserved break with a milder episode.

The previous episode showed doctors like Meredith and Nick taking days off for Thanksgiving, with Nick planning to go up to his cabin and drink by the fire, and Meredith planning to visit her children in Seattle.

Unfortunately, Grey's plans were interrupted by sour weather, and she ended up being alone on Thanksgiving.

But of course, Nick had to appear at Meredith's doorstep just a few hours after she told him about her canceled plans. They kicked off their evening in a festive manner as back at Grey Sloan, other doctors, too, had a happy thanksgiving, counting their blessings in the hospital canteen.

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 episode 7: What to expect

Coming back from a break, the next episode will surely be dramatic enough to keep the audience on their toes. Apart from that, we can also expect to see some development in the Marsh-Grey relationship.

So far, fans have had a mixed reaction to the newly formed couple, but who's to say what will happen once they start moving in the path of positive character development?

The official synopsis reads:

"Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery; Link and Jo take their kids to a fairy-tale theater performance that goes wrong."

Naturally, the next episode, too, will deal with multiple sub-plots and of course focus on our titular character's life and new developments.

The new episode will air on December 9, 2021 on ABC channel.

