Who is Jamie Clayton? All about the actress cast as Pinhead in Hellraiser reboot 

Spyglass Media Group and Hulu have recently cast Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as the iconic Pinhead antagonist in the new Hellraiser movie. The reboot is directed by American horror filmmaker David Bruckner of 2017's The Ritual fame.

After regaining rights to the IP, Clive Barker, who made the original films, is set to return to the franchise as a producer this time. The film is set to release on Hulu sometime in 2022.

In a statement, Clive Barker said:

"This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn't expect. David and his team are steeped in the story's mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation."

Along with Jamie Clayton, Grand Army actress Odessa A'zion will star in the movie. Other cast-members include Brandon Flynn, of 13 Reasons Why fame, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, and Hiam Abbass.

Who is the new Hellraiser actress, Jamie Clayton?

Jamie Clayton will be the fourth actor in the franchise to play the famed horror antagonist Pinhead, aka Lead Cenobite, the extra-dimensional demonic character first portrayed by Doug Bradley in 1987.

Clayton is an American actress and model who also happens to be transgender. She is best known for playing Nomi Marks in the Netflix original series Sense8 and Tess Van De Berg in Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q.

The San Diego native was born on January 15, 1978, and has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade. She made her first appearance as herself on the 2010 VH1 reality show TRANSform Me.

The 43-year-old later appeared in the recurring role of Kyla in the third season of the HBO series Hung. Jamie Clayton played the lead role in a three-episode Emmy-winning mini-series titled Dirty Work in 2012.

Jamie Clayton has previously mentioned that the reason behind her joining Sense8 was that her character, Nomi, was transgender on the show. She also added that the series featuring transgender director-sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski served to inspire her.

In 2011, the actress received an Out100 award from Out magazine. She also served as narrator for the audiobook edition of young adult novel George. The story is about a young transgender girl.

During her early days, Jamie Clayton moved to New York to pursue being a makeup artist. However, her foray into the industry in 2010 led her into acting. Since her debut in 2011, Jamie Clayton has appeared in around 19 credited roles as an actress.

