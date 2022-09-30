Reports: Lionsgate to release a movie on Dennis Rodman, scripted on his extravagant party spree in Las Vegas while he played for Chicago Bulls

Dennis Rodman’s infamous and controversial trip to Las Vegas amid the Chicago Bulls’ quest for a three-peat is set to become a film.

Film company Lionsgate will re-create an in-depth look at the event, which will be called “48 Hours in Las Vegas.”

The movie will recall the time Rodman, who will be an executive producer, got permission from head coach Phil Jackson to go to Sin City. Michael Jordan was notably against letting “The Worm” go as he was sure the rebounding king could not keep up the 48-hour limit set by Jackson.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Lionsgate will release a movie on Dennis Rodman’s 48 hours in Las Vegas, per @krolljvar Lionsgate will release a movie on Dennis Rodman’s 48 hours in Las Vegas, per @krolljvar https://t.co/mAfMHMxAtx

What the legendary head coach did was crazy, considering the Chicago Bulls were playing the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals. Rodman was Chicago’s best and primary defender against Utah’s best player, the bruising forward and Hall of Famer Karl Malone.

The Bulls eventually beat the Jazz in six games, highlighted by MJ’s iconic game-winner against Byron Russell. Lost in the euphoria of the championship was the disaster that could have been if they had failed to get Rodman back in time.

The screenplay adaptation will be written by Jordan VanDina and together with Dennis Rodman, will have Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as producers. MCU actor John Majors is rumored to play the part of the seven-time NBA rebounding king and five-time champ.

Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors circling Dennis Rodman role in Lionsgate pic revolving around basketball star’s 48 hours in Las Vegas during 1998 NBA Finals deadline.com/2022/09/jonath… EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors circling Dennis Rodman role in Lionsgate pic revolving around basketball star’s 48 hours in Las Vegas during 1998 NBA Finals deadline.com/2022/09/jonath…

VanDina wrote the script during the pandemic before Lionsgate acquired the movie rights. Nathan Kahane, the president of the film company producing “48 Hours in Las Vegas,” had this to say about the upcoming movie:

“There's only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who'd be more fun — or maybe more dangerous — to party with. And yet that's not even half of who he is.

“This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. You think you know anything about 'The Worm?' Just you wait!”

Dennis Rodman went past the 48-hour limit and was picked up by Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s reservations about Dennis Rodman’s request to go to Las Vegas did come true. “The Worm” either forgot or simply refused to follow the 48-hour limit set by Jackson.

In an interview back in 2021, Rodman detailed what happened during those crazy days:

“So I went to Phil Jackson and say, ‘Hey Phil, hey man, I gotta get my mind right. I gotta go to Vegas.’ He said, ‘You wanna go to Vegas? Two days.’

“Next thing you know I’m in Vegas having a blast with a bunch of girls, just me and Carmen [Electra], a bunch of Jagers, drinking my a** off.

Rodman continued:

“On the third day, I’m still in Vegas partying my a** off. Fourth day, partying my a** off. Who comes to Vegas to pick me up? Michael Jordan. ‘Dennis, you gotta come back and play!’”

Dennis Rodman posted about the event on his Instagram account. He gave a simple explanation as to why he wanted to go to Las Vegas.

“Had. To. Get. My. Mind. Right.”

In the end, it worked out just fine for Rodman, Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson and the Chicago Bulls.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far