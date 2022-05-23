5 best Stranger Things episodes to binge-on before final season premiere

Stranger Things has been one of Netflix's most popular original television series since it initially aired in 2016. Fans love it due to its 1980s setting, geek nostalgia, and adored characters. On Stranger Things, the government uses otherworldly forces to manipulate a group of teenage pals. Mysteries emerge as they search for answers to many disappearances.

Stranger Things season four will premiere in two parts in February, and season five will be the series' final season, according to the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers.

Since season three debuted nearly three years ago in 2019, it's a good idea to revisit the highest-rated episodes on IMDb, which also happen to be some of the most significant episodes to rewatch before season four arrives.

5 Stranger Things episodes to binge on

5) The Spy (Season 2, Episode 6)

IMDB Rating: 9.1

Will suffers from memory loss as the monster is a virus that has spread to Will's brain, connecting them. As their feelings are admitted, Nancy and Jonathan's long-awaited romance begins. Max discusses her and Billy's past with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).

Because this episode is about relationships, we got an unexpected bromance we didn't realize we needed when Steve (Joe Keery) was called in to assist Dustin in tracking down Dart. This is when the tale begins to take a subtle shift towards deeper character development, with Steve coming to terms with the fact that he and Nancy aren't meant to be together and Dustin discovering his older brother's figure. This episode stands out because of the gradual and subtle plot transition.

4) The Mind Flayer (Season 2, Episode 8)

IMDB Rating: 9.2

Mike, Joyce, Hopper, and Bob (Sean Astin) transport Will's comatose body to a security room to hide while a pack of demo-dogs attacks the facility. Bob offers to reset the breakers so that others can flee. Dustin believes the Mind Flayer wants to expand throughout this dimension and that killing it will kill all beings related to it. Eleven sees her buddies again.

This is one of the most intense episodes. Our favorite characters are stuck in a helpless lab overrun by vicious monsters. As the characters try to flee without making a sound, the violence escalates when the series' most gruesome and heartbreaking tragedy happens. The smoothly changing storyline and intense graphics are why this episode of Stranger Things made its way to our list.

3) The Battle of Starcourt (Season 3, Episode 8)

IMDB Rating: 9.2

Hopper, Joyce, and Murray (Brett Gelman) set out to destroy the machine in the season three finale, with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Erica (Priah Ferguson) guiding them. Eleven is stuck in the mall and manages to liberate Billy (Dacre Montgomery) from the Mind Flayer's grip.

This episode contains one of the season's most moving scenes. Instead of attacking Billy, Eleven seeks to help him. When she finally gets through to him, Billy makes the ultimate sacrifice to save Max (Sadie Sink) and Eleven. Following the fact behind the Stranger Things scenes, Joyce made the difficult decision to close the gate, despite the fact that it would purportedly disintegrate Hopper.

Hopper's heartfelt note to Eleven was the season's final emotional scene. It's an episode that emphasizes the characters' friendship and the sacrifices they'll make for one another. The episode of Stranger Things is unique and binge-worthy because of the character's freshly developed emotional bond.

2) The Upside Down (Season 1, Episode 8)

IMDB Rating: 9.3

Hopper made a bargain with Brenner (Matthew Modine) to visit the Upside Down with Joyce to rescue Will in exchange for Eleven's whereabouts. The Demogorgon is lured into the Upside Down by Nancy and Jonathan, who intend to damage it. As Brenner and the Demogorgon arrive, the boys at Hawkins Middle School try to defend Eleven from Stranger Things.

Eleven eventually defeats the beast but vanishes in the process. Will is rescued and returned to his family. Will coughs up a slug-like monster and, as a vision of the Upside Down, in conclusion, finishes with a flash-forward one month later. The show's highlight is the fight between Eleven and Demogorgon, accompanied by spectacular graphics and a plot introduction.

1) The Gate (Season 2, Episode 9)

IMDB Rating: 9.3

The group came up with a strategy for closing the gate without killing Will (Noah Schnapp). Hopper (David Harbour) and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) travel to the lab to close the gateway. To rid Will of the infection, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Joyce (Winona Ryder) overheated Hopper's cabin.

We eventually saw Eleven and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) reunited as their love blossomed. Furthermore, Hopper expressed his fatherly thoughts to Eleven, and all he wanted to do was protect her, just like he couldn't save his daughter, Sarah. As Eleven gives her everything to seal the gate and protect her friends, the special effects continue to steal the show. Eleven found closure in the season two finale of Stranger Things when she learned that she and her friends and Hawkins were home despite all of her sufferings.

