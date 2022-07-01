Stranger Things fans worried as Netflix billboard teases Steve Harrington's fate

Stranger Things and Netflix have joined forces to heighten the already high levels of anxiety amongst viewers ahead of Season 4 Vol. 2 premiere, which is scheduled to arrive this Friday, July 1, 2022.

With a carefully positioned Netflix billboard stating "Protect Steve" in a sinister manner, trapped in Vecna's extended vine-like tendrils, Stranger Things has taken things to the next level with their recent publicity stunt. The photo was posted on Twitter by Netflix with the caption "AT ALL COSTS," which only serves to accentuate the agony, reminding viewers of the Duffer Brothers' prediction concerning Steve's fate.

Twitter explodes as worried Stranger Things fans express their distress over Steve Harrington's fate

The sci-fi series has been silent regarding the character's destiny up until this point, but with just hours till the release of Vol 2, the implication has had fans distressed with dread and suspense because there is a possibility that the fan-favorite former jerk (now the mother of the group) will meet a terrible fate.

As a result of widespread speculation about Steve Harrington's fate in the forthcoming Vol 2, fans have resorted to Twitter to voice their rage, dread, and despair. A number of fans even claimed that they are okay with other teen characters dying as long as Harrington gets to live another day:

Gaymer🏳️‍🌈 @GreatGayGerm @jensensboyjared @netflix I've said this before (not on Twitter) that Mike should be the one to die. His character's been pretty useless this season and in previous ones, it would provide motivation for El, and it'd protect Steve @jensensboyjared @netflix I've said this before (not on Twitter) that Mike should be the one to die. His character's been pretty useless this season and in previous ones, it would provide motivation for El, and it'd protect Steve

Nasir Nawaaz @_theheadless @PereiraDwayne @netflix Throw Robin, Nancy and Will in there too. They can take Mike if they want. @PereiraDwayne @netflix Throw Robin, Nancy and Will in there too. They can take Mike if they want.

Blue🦋🫐 @Bluelovesick @011cult @netflix Imma be honest she can go. The show will end I'm fine as long as Steve and Dustin lives. @011cult @netflix Imma be honest she can go. The show will end I'm fine as long as Steve and Dustin lives.

While many even said they would straight-up drop the show if anything happened to Steve, others were clear about sending in their legal teams and therapy charges if their favorite character was to be harmed in any way.

NBAPriest @NBAPriestt @netflix i speak for everyone when we won't be watching @netflix i speak for everyone when we won't be watching

Msikkle @Msikkle @netflix My therapy charges are coming to you if my man Steve dies @netflix My therapy charges are coming to you if my man Steve dies

CAVALIER @MLGPhoenix1 @netflix if steve dies you will be hearing from my legal team @netflix if steve dies you will be hearing from my legal team

bunnie @dulcetbunnie @netflix @Stranger_Things if anything happens to steve just know you will be personally funding my therapy. @netflix @Stranger_Things if anything happens to steve just know you will be personally funding my therapy.

✨🏳️‍🌈Mia🏳️‍⚧️✨ @Bubblegumowo @netflix Just remember it's my therapy your paying for if you kill steve @netflix Just remember it's my therapy your paying for if you kill steve

Fans are not happy about things going in a direction that doesn't look as bright for Steve. Stranger Things fans were concerned about going through an existential crisis if something was to happen to Steve, and the recent billboard did them no good. Season 4 Vol. 1 ends with Harrington seriously injured and bleeding, but pretty much intact.

On several occasions, the Duffer Brothers have consistently hinted at the unimaginable dangers the characters will be facing in the on-going season, and fans are not willingly ready to accept the inevitability of death taking away one of their most beloved characters just yet.

More about Joe Keery's Steven Harrington in Stranger Things

Joe Keery's Steve Harrington has gone through some serious character developments since Stranger Things first premiered in 2016. Steve did a full 180 from the town's former jerk to the mom of the group, slowly turning into a fan-favorite character. Not to mention his charming looks and flirting skills that have brought him a long way in life (even though he's still stuck in Hawkins and occasionally struggles to find himself dates).

Even though season 4 is edgier and more serious, it doesn't seem plausible that volume 2 would murder off any of the younger cast members, which is partly why numerous people believe Steve's fate has been sealed off with Netflix's latest billboard and that these might be the last two episodes we get to see him. The most emotionally taxing outcome at this point and one that would undoubtedly make things worse going into season five will be Steve's untimely death.

Images from the fourth season reportedly show that Nancy has survived her confrontation with Vecna at the conclusion of volume 1. Having said that, because of the established storyline structure, it is possible that both Steve and her will escape the dangers of this season. To conclude, it is safe to assume that there is a 50-50 chance that Steve might survive yet another season.

Season 4 Vol. 2 will be released on Friday, July 1, 2022, and will reveal the ultimate fate of Harrington.

