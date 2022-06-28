What time will Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 air in time zones across the world?

The highly anticipated second volume of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere on the platform on July 1, 2022. Volume 2 consists of two episodes, titled Chapter Eight: Papa, and Chapter Nine: Piggyback. The show has been on a hiatus since the first volume of the season concluded on May 27, 2022.

The second volume is set to air at 3 am ET, 12 am PT and 12:30 pm IST on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Given that the seventh episode of Volume 1 ended on an agonizing cliffhanger, fans will be expecting the final two episodes to provide answers to several questions.

Read further ahead to find out the release times of the show according to different time zones across the world.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 release times for different regions

Netflix will air Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 on July 1, 2022, at 3 am ET in the US. Here, we take a look at the release times for other places around the world:

Hawaii: 9 pm HST on Thursday, June 30

9 pm HST on Thursday, June 30 Alaska: 11 pm AKDT on Thursday, June 30

11 pm AKDT on Thursday, June 30 Brazil: 4 am BRT on Friday, July 1

4 am BRT on Friday, July 1 Israel: 9 am IDT on Friday, Friday, July 1

9 am IDT on Friday, Friday, July 1 South Africa: 9 am SAST on Friday, July 1

9 am SAST on Friday, July 1 Dubai, UAE: 11 am GST on Friday, July 1

11 am GST on Friday, July 1 India: 12:30 pm IST on Friday, July 1

12:30 pm IST on Friday, July 1 South Korea: 4 pm KST on Friday, July 1

4 pm KST on Friday, July 1 Japan: 4 pm KST on Friday, July 1

What we know about Volume 2 from the trailer drop

On June 21, 2022, Netflix dropped a trailer for Volume 2, which offered a peek into the several shocking events set to unfold in the season. The trailer has a characteristically tense, gripping tone that builds anticipation and brilliantly sets the stage for the final two episodes of the season. Netflix also shared a brief description of the second volume along with the trailer. The description reads:

''It might not work out for us this time. The epic 2-part season finale of Stranger Things 4 premieres July 1st, only on Netflix.''

The first seven episodes of Season 4 have received high praise from critics for their strong writing, shocking plot-twists, and performances.

More details about Netflix's Stranger Things

Widely regarded as one of the greatest shows of the last decade, the iconic horror series focuses on a mysterious town in Indiana in the 80s that bears witness to several horrifying supernatural events.

The show pays homage to several 80s horror films and renowned filmmakers of the era, including Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter, among others. It is also replete with numerous pop culture references from the time. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix reads:

''In 1983, a boy vanishes from a sleepy town. To find him, his friends put their board game skills to the test — but a dark force lurks under the surface.''

All four seasons of the show have so far received widespread critical acclaim, with most critics praising its thematic ambitions, storyline, visual aesthetics, and performances. The series stars prominent actors like Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and David Harbour in pivotal roles.

Don't forget to watch Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2, arriving on Netflix on July 1, 2022.

