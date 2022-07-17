What Stranger Things Will Byers theory did Noah Schnapp confirm?

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp confirmed in an interview with Variety that his character Will Byers is gay. Fans have long been speculating about the character's sexual orientation on social media. Schnapp spoke at length about the various aspects pertaining to his character in the interview.

Will Byers is one of the most popular Stranger Things characters who enjoys a massive fan following, and Schnapp has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the role. With that said, read further ahead to find out more details about what Noah Schnapp said about the fan-favorite character.

Noah Schnapp confirms a popular Will Byers fan theory

In an interview with Variety, Noah Schnapp confirmed one of the most popular Stranger Things fan theories about Will Byers. The actor opened up on his character's sexuality, confirming that he is gay. He further mentioned that Byers is in love with his best friend, Mike. He said,

"It’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline. I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong."

He further explained Will Byers' arc and his popularity, saying,

''I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay. People have come up to me — I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, “Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.” That just made me so happy to hear. They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well.''

There have been numerous fan theories suggesting Byers has strong romantic feelings for Mike, but up until this point, there wasn't any confirmation of the character's sexuality. In the recently concluded season 4, Will Byers describes Eleven's romantic feelings for him, and then weeps in what is arguably one of the series' most unforgettable and emotional moments.

Schnapp's portrayal of the character has received high praise from critics. He's fetched quite a lot of awards and nominations for his performance in the series, including one for Best Frightened Performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Will Byers is widely regarded as one of the series' most beloved characters and enjoys a strong fanbase.

More details about Stranger Things season 4

The fourth season of Stranger Things was released in two parts: Volume 1 and Volume 2. The first volume, which consists of seven episodes, dropped on May 27, 2022, and after more than a month-long hiatus, the second volume was released on July 1, 2022, on Netflix.

Like all previous seasons, the fourth season has received widespread critical acclaim, with praise mostly directed towards the show's storyline, visual aesthetics, acting, and atmosphere, among other things. Earlier this year, the show was renewed for a fifth season, which is set to be the final installment.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.

