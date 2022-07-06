5 things you didn't know about Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp is one of Hollywood's rising stars. His role in Stranger Things, one of Netflix's most popular and successful shows till date, has helped him gain recognition as a terrific actor.

The first season of the series premiered on the streaming platform on July 15, 2016, with record viewership. Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour in the lead roles.

Noah Schnapp plays the character of Will Byers, whose abduction into Upside Down sets off the series. Let us explore some interesting facts about the actor that you may not have known.

Noah Schnapp's YouTube channel has millions of followers, and 4 more fun facts about the Stranger Things star

1) Noah Schnapp is a twin

Noah and Chloe Schnapp (Image via Instagram)

Noah Schnapp was born on October 3, 2004 in Scarsdale, New York, to parents Karine and Mitchell Schnapp. What many people might not know is that Noah has a twin sister, Chloe Schnapp.

Chloe has a Tiktok account with over 1 million followers where she posts dance videos with her friends, and sometimes her brother. She is also a well-known social media personality with over 900k followers on Instagram. At just 17 years old, she has her own jewelry brand under the name Chloebelle Jewelry.

2) Youngest cast member of Stranger Things

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in season 2 of Stranger Things (Image via Netflix)

Noah Schnapp was the youngest member of the Stranger Things ensemble cast when he was chosen to play the character of Will Byers, son of Joyce Byers. Noah was only 13 years old during that time, beating Millie Bobby Brown by six months to be the youngest member.

By the age of 15, Noah had already won multiple awards for his role in Stranger Things. He won the Best Frightened Performance from MTV in 2018 and the Choice Summer TV Actor at the Teen Choice Awards in 2019.

3) Noah's first on-screen appearance was in a Steven Spielberg film

Noah Schnapp as Roger in Bridge of Spies, 2015 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Although he was the youngest member of the Stranger Things cast at just 13 years old, the series did not mark his onscreen debut. Noah Schnapp started his acting career in the Oscar-winning Steven Spielberg film Bridge of Lies in 2015. He even voiced the character of Charlie Brown in the animated film The Peanuts Movie that same year.

His big break came when he was chosen to play Will Byers in Stranger Things in 2016. Noah has since starred in multiple films like Abe (2019), Waiting for Anya (2020) and Hubie Halloween (2020).

4) His net worth at the age of 18 is around $4 million

Noah Schnapp at Stranger Things Season 4 premiere (Image via Getty)

Noah Schnapp currently plays the role of Will Byers, one of the main characters in Stranger Things. One of the most expensive Netflix productions at the moment, Stranger Things had a budget of around $30 million per episode in its fourth season. Needless to say, the actors also get paid handsomely.

Noah has been paid close to $250,000 for each episode of Stranger Things from the third season onwards. He has also worked in other films over the past few years, so it is understandable that he has a net worth of $4 million in 2022, at the age of 18.

5) Noah has his own YouTube channel

Originally created in 2016, Noah's YouTube channel was relaunched in 2019 when he uploaded a video doing the blender challenge with the Dolan twins as guests. He also collaborated with them for a video on their channel where he taught them acting.

Noah's YouTube channel currently has over 4 million subscribers with a total viewership of 118 million on 20 uploaded videos. The channel features videos of him doing trending challenges, vlogs, and QnAs.

About Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a sci-fi fantasy horror series set in the fictional rural town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. It follows the story of a mysterious dark force from an alternate dimension that is set to wreak havoc on humanity.

The series starts off with an anomaly at the Hawkins National Laboratory which is run by the US Department of Energy. We are then introduced to a group of four friends, Mike, Will, Dustin and Lucas, playing Dungeons & Dragons till late at Mike's house. On the way home, Will is faced by an unknown creature in the dark and gets mysteriously abducted. This sets in motion the events of the series, which has now become one of the most celebrated titles of recent times.

After Will Byers' disappearance, his friends set out to look for him and stumble upon a young girl in the woods named Eleven whom they befriend. Eleven is an escaped test subject from the Hawkins National Laboratory possessing supernatural powers due to the experiments conducted on her. She decides to help her new friends look for Will, who she suspects has been abducted into Upside Down, an alternate dimension overrun by mysterious creatures of the dark.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 released on July 1, 2022 and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

