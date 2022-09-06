Wedding Season cast list: Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea, and others star in Hulu's action comedy series

Hulu's new action comedy series, Wedding Season, focuses on a young woman who gets involved in an affair with a man despite being engaged. Things take a shocking turn when her fiance is found murdered on her wedding day.

The series stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea in main roles, along with many others in supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about the cast of Wedding Season.

Wedding Season cast list: Rosa Salazar and others in pivotal roles in new action comedy

1) Rosa Salazar as Katie

Rosa Salazar stars as Katie in Wedding Season. Salazar looks quite funny in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her character evolves throughout the series. Apart from Wedding Season, Salazar has appeared in numerous other television shows like Parenthood, Undone, and American Horror Story: Murder House. She also starred in films like The Kindergarten Teacher, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, and Alita: Battle Angel.

2) Gavin Drea as Stefan

Actor Gavin Drea plays the role of Katie's lover, Stefan, in the show. Stefan is suspected of murdering Katie's fiancé, and in the trailer, he's shown to be interrogated by the police. Drea looks impressive in a comic role that defines the film's tone. The actor is best known for his work on Vikings: Valhalla, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, My Mother and Other Strangers, and many more.

3) Jade Harrison as Metts

Jade Harrison essays the role of DCI Metts in Wedding Season. In the trailer, she's shown interrogating Katie's lover, Stefan, after Katie's fiancé was murdered on her wedding day. In the trailer, she looks confident as an investigator working on the shocking Delaney murder case. As an actress, Harrison is known for her work in The Capture, The Stranger, and Back to Life.

4) Jamie Michie as DI Donahue

Actor Jamie Michie essays the character of DI Donahue in the show. He appears briefly in the trailer as one of the investigators working on the murder case. Not many other details about his character are known at this point. Michie is known for appearing in Outlaw King, In the Heart of the Sea, and The Snowman.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the action-comedy series also stars many others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Ivan Kaye as Mr. Delaney

George Webster as Hugo Delaney

Callie Cooke as Leila

Bhav Joshi as Anil

More details about Wedding Season's plot

The series' trailer establishes the central plot and offers a glimpse of the police's investigation into the Delaney murder case. It maintains a distinctly funny tone and has an action flick's relentlessness. Viewers can expect an entertaining story that uses common tropes from various genres to craft a memorable viewing experience.

The official synopsis of the series, according to Hulu Press, reads:

''The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…''

You can watch the Wedding Season on Hulu on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

