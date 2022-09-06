What time will Wedding Season air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more about Rosa Salazar's action comedy

Hulu's upcoming action comedy series, Wedding Season, will be released on the platform on September 8, 2022, at 12:01 AM ET. The show tells the story of a young woman who, despite being engaged, gets involved in an affair with another man.

The series features Rosa Salazar in the lead role alongside Gavin Drea and Jade Harrison, among many others, in crucial supporting roles. Read on to find out details about Wedding Season.

Wedding Season promises to pack a quirky punch

Wedding Season is expected to premiere on Hulu on Thursday, September 8, 2022. All eight episodes of the series will be available for streaming on the same day. The film tells the story of a woman involved in an affair, despite being engaged to another man. Things take a shocking turn when her fiancé is murdered on her wedding day.

On August 11, 2022, Hulu dropped the official trailer for the series, which offers a glimpse of the lead character, Katie's chaotic life. Her fiancé and his entire family are murdered, and the police suspect that Katie's lover, Stefan, is responsible for the crime.

Overall, the trailer blends elements of crime thriller, action, and comedy that could make for a memorable viewing experience. Viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining series replete with quirky characters. The official synopsis of the series, according to Hulu Press, reads:

''The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is.''

More details about Wedding Season cast

Rosa Salazar stars in the lead role of Katie in Wedding Season. Salazar looks hilarious and charming in the show's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out.

Apart from Wedding Season, Salazar is best known for her performances in Parenthood, American Horror Story: Murder House, and Undone. Her film credits include Alita: Battle Angel, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, The Kindergarten Teacher, and many more.

Starring alongside Salazar is Gavin Drea as Stefan, who looks equally impressive in the trailer. Drea dominates the trailer with his comic charisma and impeccable screen presence.

Viewers can expect an entertaining performance from this highly talented actor. Drea is known for his work on My Mother and Other Strangers, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and The Alienist.

Apart from Salazar and Drea, the movie also stars:

Jade Harrison as DCI Metts

Jamie Michie as DI Donahue

Bhav Joshi as Anil

Callie Cooke as Leila

Omar Baroud as Jackson

The show was created by Oliver Lyttelton, known for directing the critically acclaimed short film, The Listener.

You can watch Wedding Season on Hulu on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das