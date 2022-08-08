5 action-comedy movies on Netflix like Jamie Foxx's Day Shift

The most recent Netflix original film, Day Shift, is all set for release on August 12, 2022 and has generated some conversation on the streaming platform's love for action comedies. Films such as Red Notice and The Adam Project have all been released and actively promoted by Netflix. Major stars like Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson have been roped in for these films that also boast great production value.

Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, is another such production and stars Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg in prominent roles. The film follows a blue-collar worker who works as a pool cleaner while secretly working as a vampire hunter.

The Adam Project and othe action comedies on Netflix

1) The Adam Project

The Adam Project (Image via IMDB)

Having been released in February this year, The Adam Project is a Netflix original action comedy that includes themes of time travel. The science fiction elements in the film make it quite similar to Day Shift, as both films belong to fantasy genre. Ryan Reynolds, as usual, contributes to most of the fun in the film and is spectacular as a time-traveling fighter pilot.

When Adam Reeds, a fighter pilot crash lands in a different time period, he has to team up with his younger teen self to save the future. While still being a fun and entertaining watch, The Adam Project manages to explore heavy themes of grief, family and healing. With a plot similar to that of the classic Back to the Future, it is everything you'd want from a time travel drama.

2) Red Notice

Red Notice (Image via IMDb)

Another Ryan Reynolds starrer, this Netflix film also features Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in lead comic roles. With a star studded cast, it would seem that there is little that could go wrong. And so the film does serve the purpose it was made for. The jokes land perfectly and the three leads are satisfyingly funny in their roles.

The over-the-top action sequences and frequent Jackie Chan references in the movie make it an easy watch and hint at similarities to Day Shift in how unreal the plot can get. The story is about an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down the world's most wanted art thief.

Although it was bashed by critics, the film was watched by quite an audience. The chemistry between the three main characters is spot-on and carries the film through its entire run-time. Red Notice was released in November 2021.

3) The Man From Toronto

The Man from Toronto (Image via IMDb)

Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart carried this otherwise underwhelming film on their shoulders and made it much more than what it was and wanted to be. This almost-survival film revolves around an entrepreneur who teams up with an assassin to keep himself alive.

The action and comedy in the film are fairly well executed, thanks to the talent involved. This one, too, is an easy watch for action film buffs and those looking for something light. It is similar to Day Shift in that it is faithful to the genre it claims rather than pretending to be something bigger. The Man from Toronto was released in June 2022.

4) Bad Boys For Life

Bad Boys For Life (Image via IMDB)

Set in Miami, Bad Boys For Life stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Paola Nunez. A sequel to the original, the film was released in 2020 and is available to watch on Netflix. Well staged scenes and an action-packed plot bought the movie some solid acclaim and wide viewership.

Mike and Marcus, detectives on a special team, go after Armando, who is out to kill Mike. The film opened to generally positive reviews and was widely watched by fans of the original as well as action buffs alike. Will Smith's performance gained great popularity while the film itself was appreciated for its action sequences.

5) Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels (Image via Netflix)

Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska star in this action-comedy film about a group of female private agents who are assigned to expose an international conspiracy and enable a conservation device. Charlie's Angels did receive some poor reviews, but it remains a film extremely similar to Day Shift for all the genres it puts together.

Despite the tremendous success of the older 2000 film of the same name, the newer film remained unpopular during its release in 2019, owing to a lack of active marketing. Some good performances and the comic timing of the lead actors saves the film and makes it a decent watch despite its shortcomings. The movie is available to stream on Netflix and is one of its more popular action comedies.

Action and comedy are two of the most popular genres on Netflix. The high production value and the streaming platform's ability to rope in big names and stars into almost every project, are enabling promised returns on most of these projects.

Day Shift releases on Netflix on August 12, 2022. The upcoming Jamie Foxx film is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year.

