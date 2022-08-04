Top shows like The Sandman to watch on Netflix

Netflix has been coming up with many fantasy shows of late. Stranger Things, Lucifer and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina are some such shows that have struck a chordNetflix is now. Netflix is now all set to add to its slate of fantasy shows with The Sandman.

Inspired by a Neil Gaiman comic of the same name, The Sandman follows the story of a cosmic being who can cut through the realms of time and dimension, and possesses the ability to control dreams. Touted as one of the most anticipated shows of the year, The Sandman is making noise for all the right reasons be it twisting up genres or making a never-before-seen fantasy horror show.

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Jenna Coleman in prominent roles.

More Netflix shows like The Sandman

1) Lucifer

Lucifer is the closest one compare The Sandman to, as this too, is based on characters developed by Neil Gaiman. The fantasy show follows a mythical character, Lucifer, who escapes hell to indulge in worldly affairs until a neighborhood crime changes everything - for him.

Lucifer's story doesn't limit itself to a particular genre, and explores many themes through a layered narrative, as and when required. Available to stream on Netflix, the show makes for an engaging watch.

2) The Witcher

The Witcher has everything you would desire from a fantasy show. The story of the show revolves around a monster hunter who goes through a journey of self-discovery whilst being part of some dark adventures. Weaving villians such as monsters and demons into its subtext, the show leans towards the darker side of fantasy; dwelling on details rather than larger elements.

Having premiered in 2019, the series has garnered quite an audience for itself over its two seasons. Set in a medieval era, the show bears similarities to Lord Of The Rings in terms of production design. The Witcher is being filmed for the third season, and is expected to be renewed for a fourth installment.

3) Hannibal

Hannibal is more of a horror-thriller than a fantasy. The series bears similarities to The Sandman in terms of how dark they both can get. Although there are hardly any fantasy elements in the main plot, its surrealistic treatment of events feels extremely believable. Good writing leads the show more than anything else.

Hannibal tells the story of a special agent who has the ability to think exactly like his prey. Thrilling series of events follow when Hannibal teams up with a psychiatrist to solve a case. The show is moved forward by some brilliant performances and is told through the lens of an unreliable narrator, making it all the more interesting to watch. All three seasons of Hannibal are currently streaming on Netflix.

4) Stranger Things

The most popular item on the list, Stranger Things is probably one of the best shows on Netflix so far. Unlike other enlisted fantasy shows, this one explores characters who are much younger and school-going.

Extraordinary events follow when a young boy is abducted. Eventually, some supernatural forces are suspected to be at play. Larger entities such as governmental forces are brought into the plot to keep the momentum going.

The fourth season of the show was recently released on Netflix, and opened to fairly positive reviews.

5) Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

just like The Sandman, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is a mix of dark fantasy and horror. A teen drama inspired by an Archie comic book of the same name, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, is a part of the Riverdale universe.

It follows Sabrina as she goes about her life in Greendale, trying to protect her family from the darker supernatural forces that she has access to. Sabrina's character is half-human, half-witch. The show also deals with coming to terms with her identity, making the show a coming-of-age tale as well.

After the show was canceled by Netflix last year, some important plot points were resolved in the consequent Riverdale seasons.

Summing up, most fantasy shows are inspired by literature and comics as they usually explore a mythical universe. And when it comes to mythological fantasies, Neil Gaiman is one of the best writers out there. Hence, a series adaptation of a complex character such as the Sandman calls for all the anticipation possible.

