Upcoming animated film release dates: 5 best movies to look forward to in 2022

Animation has evolved drastically over the last few years. Today, animated films have much more scope and perspective as there is no set definition of what the right form of animation is. Animated films have made significant contributions to cinematic universes and have paved the way for limitless storytelling possibilities.

2022 is turning out to be a revolutionary year in terms of cinema. Hollywood has already seen massive releases in various genres since the beginning of the year. Films like Top Gun: Maverick, Jurrasic World Dominion, Elvis, and Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness have been ruling the theater screens. Disney Pixar's Lightyear also gained praise in the animated film genre.

While the silver screen has been ruled by franchise films so far this year, there are several animated films awaiting their chance to shine. So, let's take a look at some promising animated films to be released this year.

Luck, Strange World, and other animated films to look forward to in 2022

1) Minions: The Rise of Gru

Release Date: July 1, 2022

Directed by Kyle Balda, the film is the fifth part of the Despicable Me franchise. Universal Pictures' computer-animated action comedy film, produced by Illumination, is the sequel to the spin-off prequel Minions. Set in the 1970s, after the events of the first film, Gru is now a 12-year-old growing up in the suburbs.

A fanboy of the super group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru fabricates a plan to join the group and become the world's greatest supervillain. After the group overthrows the team leader, Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. With the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions, Gru steals a precious stone from the team.

Things get much worse when Gru becomes a foe of the Vicious 6. He seeks help from an unexpected ally, Wild Knuckles himself. Gru realizes that sometimes even the bad guys need assistance from their friends.

2) DC League of Super Pets

Release Date: July 29, 2022

The Warner Animation Group production is based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets. Directed by Jared Stern in his theatrical directorial debut, the film will have an impressive voice cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves.

When the Justice League is kidnapped, it is now up to Krypto, the super dog and best friend of Superman, to save the gang. Krypto plans a rescue mission with a bunch of shelter animals who have recently developed super powers. Ace is a bat hound who develops super strength, and Merton the turtle acquires super speed. Then there is a pig named PB, who can grow in size exponentially, and finally a squirrel named Chip with electric powers.

3) Luck

Release Date: August 5, 2022

All set to release on Apple TV+, Luck is a 2022 computer-animated fantasy comedy film directed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray. Produced by Skydance Animation and Skydance Animation Madrid, the animated film features the voices of Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoghue, and John Ratzenberger.

Luck will narrate the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest girl on the planet. She stumbles upon Bob, a lucky black cat who unintentionally leads her to the magical Land of Luck. Sam must team up with all the magical creatures from the Land of Luck to turn around her own fate. The animated film will be a lighthearted comedy and will surely become a children's favourite.

4) Strange World

Release Date: November 23, 2022

Strange World, Disney's latest animated film venture after Lightyear, has definitely intrigued fans worldwide with its colourful trailer. As the trailer suggests, the movie is going to be unlike anything fans have ever seen before. The trailer is mysteriously funny with what seems like weird creatures floating all around.

The Clades, a family of legendary explorers, travel to the mysterious land of squishy creatures and walking mountains. Strange World is also Walt Disney Animation Studios' first science fiction film in a while, considering the studio's last projects in this genre were Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Lilo & Stitch, Treasure Planet, and Meet the Robinsons, the last of which was released almost 15 years ago.

5) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Release Date: December 21, 2022

Our favourite Puss in Boots is back after nearly two decades and is more incredible than ever. The star-studded voice cast of the film includes Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Chris Miller, John Mulaney, Olivia Colman, and Harvey Guillen.

Having expired eight out of his nine lives, Puss realises his passion for adventure has taken a toll on his health. To reclaim his lost lives, he begins a quest into the Black Forest in search of the legendary Wishing Star. But with only one life left, Puss needs the assistance of his old adversary, the tempting Kitty soft paws. Both the cats are aided by Perro, a joyful therapy dog.

