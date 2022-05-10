GOT7's Jackson Wang to feature on 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' soundtrack with Diana Ross, Gary Clark, & more 

GOT7 member Jackson Wang has been confirmed to feature in the upcoming animated movie Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack with other artists, including Diana Ross, H.E.R., Gary Clarkson, St. Vincent, and many more.

Last year, rumors about a collaboration track between Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker started making the rounds on the internet. Various magazines reported that Ross was excited to work with Tame Impala and was ecstatic with the results of the recorded track. Ross also stated that she couldn’t wait for fans to hear it.

GOT7 Jackson Wang's latest Hollywood project

On May 8, a colorful poster featuring Diana Ross and Tame Impala was shared on social media. However, upon closer inspection, the poster also included the names of other international artists along with a hidden picture of a minion poking its head out from Diana Ross’s name.

According to media outlets, the 70's-inspired song for the movie will reportedly feature many artists, including Brittany Howard, GOT7's Jackson Wang, Diana Ross, Tame Impala, H.E.R., Caroline Polachek, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridger, Weyes Blood, and more.

Meanwhile, other media sources have revealed that the poster circulating on the internet is indeed for Universal Pictures and Illumination's upcoming animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru (also known as Minions 2) original soundtrack.

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' plot and release date

The upcoming film, starring Steve Carell, will focus on the title character Gru’s childhood in the 70s. The movie is set after the first film's events in 2010 (Despicable Me). A 12-year-old Gru is growing up in the suburbs and is a fanboy of a supervillain team known as the Vicious 6.

Gru figures out an evil plan to become wicked enough to join the team. After the Vicious 6 expels their leader and fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru goes to them and interviews to become the team’s new member. However, it does not go well, and things get worse after Gru steals a precious stone from the group with the help of Kevin, Bob, Stuart, Otto, and other Minions.

On the run, Gru and the Minions will turn to an unlikely role model, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from other evil friends. The upcoming movie is slated to premiere only in theaters on July 1, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi