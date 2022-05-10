GOT7 Fancon Homecoming 2022: Tickets, how to watch, time, dates and all you need to know

GOT7 is all set to meet their fans to commemorate their upcoming comeback. Earlier today, the group revealed a teaser poster for their 2022 FAN CON HOMECOMING with I GOT 7.

The fan meeting will take place on May 21 and 22 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, as per the new teaser poster. The timings for the concert are 6 p.m. KST and 4 p.m. KST on May 21 and May 22 respectively. The second day of the concert will be broadcasted online.

Tickets for the offline fanmeet will be available on Melon Tickets, Kavecon, and TTM. The offline meet tickets are priced at 99,000 won for R Zone tickets and 198,000 won for VIP Zone tickets. VIP Zone ticket holders are entitled to 30 mins of rehearsal. All tickets will be open for purchase on May 13 from 5 pm KST.

GOT7 will release a self titled EP right after the fancon

The Homecoming fancon will mark the group's first fan event, taking place approximately a year and five months after the sixth-anniversary fancon, The Winter We Loved, which was held online in December 2020.

The group recently rebranded and launched new social media accounts to mark their official return. They also released the first teaser for the upcoming album, much to the excitement of the fanbase.

The band announced their upcoming self-titled EP on their newly established social media pages. The posts were accompanied by a teaser image that included the names of the seven members as well as the project's release date. The expected title of the EP is GOT7 and it’ll be released on May 23.

Earlier in April this year, a press release from Warner Music Korea confirmed that GOT7 were working on new music. The press release claimed that fans can expect new music from the group in May. They also reported that all members' solo activities would be "suspended for the time being" in order for them to focus on their upcoming return to music as a group.

More about the group

This will be the Not By The Moon singers’ first EP since leaving longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021. Their most recent mini-album, Dye, was released in April 2020, followed by their fourth studio album, Breath Of Love: Last Piece, in November of the same year. In February 2021, the group released the single Encore.

